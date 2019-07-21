One person seriously hurt in crash at Maize racetrack, dispatch says

The Wichita Eagle

One person has been seriously hurt in a crash at a Maize racetrack, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:06 p.m. Sunday to an injury accident at 7800 W. 61st North in Maize, the address of Kansas International Dragway. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the wreck happened at the racetrack and one patient was in serious condition.

Maize police are investigating, the supervisor said.

Messages to dragway officials were not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.