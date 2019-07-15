Large crack on Broadway causes flat tire, leads to south Wichita road closure

Large crack in highway closes Broadway in south Wichita A large crack crossing Broadway and U.S. 81 in south Wichita caused at least one flat tire before police closed the road to traffic on Monday. Chunks of pavement had been strewn across the road. (July 15, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A large crack crossing Broadway and U.S. 81 in south Wichita caused at least one flat tire before police closed the road to traffic on Monday. Chunks of pavement had been strewn across the road. (July 15, 2019)

City crews are working to fix a large crack that crosses nearly curb to curb on Broadway in south Wichita.

Wichita police officers at around 6:30 p.m. Monday blocked off northbound and southbound traffic at about 5800 S. Broadway. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said a crack in the road had caused at least one flat tire.

The crack stretched nearly all the way across the four lanes on Broadway, which doubles in that area of the city as U.S. 81. In the northbound lanes, apparent asphalt patches had been pushed up and possibly buckled. In the southbound lanes, where the crack’s damage appeared to be worst, chunks of pavement were strewn across the highway.

The worst is on the southbound lanes, but the crack stretches nearly curb to curb. pic.twitter.com/sYME1HLKNa — Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) July 16, 2019

Traffic detoured to nearby Midland Street.





City public works officials did not immediately respond to questions Monday evening.