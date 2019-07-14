Kansas woman killed when pickup crashed at ‘high rate of speed’ and rolled, KHP says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A Kansas woman was killed Saturday evening when she was thrown from a pickup that crashed at a high rate of speed, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:30 p.m. to a wreck on U.S. 166 about 6 miles east of Coffeyville in Labette County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Charlotte A. Wheeler, 68, of Coffeyville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Wheeler was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound on the highway at “a high rate of speed and dropped off the left shoulder.” The driver over-corrected, and the pickup truck then entered the south ditch and rolled several times. Wheeler was ejected, and the pickup came to rest on its roof against a fence.