New lane stripes on east Kellogg are crooked but temporary, KDOT says

Crooked stripes on Kellogg temporary Asphalt overlay and patching construction on US-54 from Washington to Hillside and I-135 from 47th St. S to Pawnee has created temporary, wonky lane stripes. Once the projects are complete, the paint job will be re-done. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Asphalt overlay and patching construction on US-54 from Washington to Hillside and I-135 from 47th St. S to Pawnee has created temporary, wonky lane stripes. Once the projects are complete, the paint job will be re-done.

If you’ve noticed the wonky lane stripes that have shown up on east Kellogg — don’t worry, they’re temporary, the Kansas Department of Transportation says.

Two Wichita metro construction projects on US-54 between Washington and Hillside and I-135 from 47th Street S to Pawnee have temporary lane markings that appear jagged compared to other stripes.

The temporary stripes currently diverge from the regularly straight path of lane stripes. Some veer more to the right or left, and some even make criss-cross patterns.

The newly added lane stripes are a temporary fix for the recently laid asphalt while construction continues. Once the projects are fully completed in both directions of traffic, the striper will go back and re-paint the permanent lane striping, said Tom Hein, public affairs manager for KDOT in Wichita.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Typically they do a pretty poor job of making it look good,” Hein said. “While it’s not perfect, it does give people an idea of where the lanes are.”

Hein said the I-135 project should finish “hopefully this week,” while the US-54 project crew will begin on the westbound lanes by Monday night.

Once the projects are complete a “permanent striper will come in and do a good job,” Hein said.

“It is a temporary situation and it gives (drivers) a good idea of where they should be — and if they’re uncomfortable they should slow down,” Hein said.

The US-54 construction is an asphalt mill and overlay project that began in the spring and was contracted to cost about $1.5 million. The I-135 47th to Pawnee construction is a concrete pavement patching project that began March 18 with nighttime lane closures and was contracted to cost about $1.8 million, according to the department’s website

Wichita metro also has other on-going construction projects, including an I-235 Green project and an I-135 17th to 37th project, as well as several multi-year projects. To learn more about ongoing construction visit www.ksdot.org/bureaus/WichitaMetro.