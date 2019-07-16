Bridge demolition will close I-235 in north Wichita this weekend, KDOT says

$65 million project will replace Broadway, I-235 interchange Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135.

Demolition of a north Wichita bridge will close part of I-235 over the weekend, state transportation officials said.

The interstate, which doubles as K-96 highway, will be closed from the North Meridian ramp to the north junction with I-135 starting at 9 p.m. Friday. It may reopen as late as 6 a.m. Monday, said Tom Hein, a Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman, in a news release. The designated detour will take drivers south on I-235, east on Kellogg and north on I-135.

The closure will allow road work crews to demolish the Seneca Street bridge over I-235, Hein said. The bridge will not be replaced. Instead, a new local road — 40th Street North — has been built to provide access from Meridian to Seneca.

The removal of the bridge is part of the larger 235 Green Project, which is a three-year, $51 million project to reconstruct the north junction of I-135, I-235, K-96 and K-254.

