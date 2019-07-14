Local
Car ends up in canal after Wichita driver crashed at Kellogg and I-135, KHP says
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A woman was hospital after the car she was driving crashed into the canal along the interstate, officials said.
Emergency crews were called just before 5 a.m. Saturday to a crash along the Canal Route about half a mile south of First Street, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. A 37-year-old Wichita woman was taken to a hospital with a suspect minor injury.
Investigators determined the woman was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion westbound on Kellogg when the car exited the highway to the right, went down an embankment, crossed northbound I-135, struck a barrier wall and came to rest in the canal.
Comments