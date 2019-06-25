Four people thrown from vehicle in Reno County rollover crash. One died, sheriff says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One of four people thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Reno County died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:05 p.m. Monday to a wreck involving one vehicle on the western side of Arlington, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies found that four people inside the vehicle were ejected, and one of them was trapped under the vehicle.

Matthew Stansbury, 26, of Sylvia, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. A 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators determined that the 16-year-old girl was driving the vehicle eastbound on Arlington Road. When it approached the S curves leading into the town, the vehicle left the roadway into the ditch and rolled into a field, the sheriff’s office said.

“The accident is still under investigation; however, it is believed speed may have been a factor,” the sheriff’s office said.