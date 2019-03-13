Kansas troopers investigating fatal crash on highway in Reno County; road closed

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Reno County.

Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a tweet that troopers are investigating a fatal crash near Sylvia. The two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 50 on Wednesday, and the road is closed in both directions.

One person has died and two others have been injured, Crittenden said. A photo tweeted by the trooper appears to show a semi pulling a cattle trailer was involved in the wreck. The critical highway accident response team is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.