No injuries after Mooney airplane lands ‘wheels-up’ at Jabara Airport

This plane, a Mooney M-20, made a belly landing at Jabara Airport on Tuesday morning. The Wichita Eagle

Jabara Airport’s only runway is closed after a small aircraft failed to properly deploy its landing gear Tuesday morning.

“There was a Mooney aircraft that landed wheels-up and skidded off the runway,” said Valerie Wise, Wichita Airport Authority air service and business development manager.

Wise said no one was injured in the rough landing, but the runway will have to be inspected after the aircraft is removed. She estimated that the incident occurred around 10 or 10:30 a.m.

Wichita Airport ICT tweeted at 11:28 a.m. that the airport police and fire department was on the scene.

Airport Police & Fire responded to a Mooney aircraft that landed wheels up at Jabara; one person on board; no injuries. The aircraft is sitting on the runway; the runway is closed. — Wichita Airport ICT (@FlyICT) June 25, 2019

Wise said no more information is available at this time.

Mooneys are single-engine, piston-powered planes.