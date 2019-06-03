Wichita police investigate crash that injured two people near Old Town, dispatch says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Wichita police are investigating a Monday evening crash near Old Town that injured two people.

Emergency crews were called at around 8:52 p.m. to the 500 block of North Washington, near Central. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said two people were hurt.





One patient was initially said to be in critical condition, but was later upgraded to serious condition, the dispatch supervisor said. A second person had minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



