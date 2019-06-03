Local
Wichita police investigate crash that injured two people near Old Town, dispatch says
Wichita police are investigating a Monday evening crash near Old Town that injured two people.
Emergency crews were called at around 8:52 p.m. to the 500 block of North Washington, near Central. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said two people were hurt.
One patient was initially said to be in critical condition, but was later upgraded to serious condition, the dispatch supervisor said. A second person had minor injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
