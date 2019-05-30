Wichita police watch for red light runners and left turn violators at Kellogg and Webb

Traffic unit officers patrol Kellogg and Webb. (May 30, 2019) Wichita Police Department

The Wichita Police Department said the traffic unit is patrolling Kellogg and Webb Thursday evening.

The department tweeted a photo at around 6:45 p.m. showing two patrol cars and four motorcycle officers parked on Webb Road north of the intersection with Kellogg.

“We are focusing on run red lights and left turns,” police said in the tweet. “Please pay attention to the signage and the lights.”

Police did not immediately release any further information on traffic enforcement in the area.