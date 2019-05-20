2-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool at Topeka home, sheriff says

The Wichita Eagle

A toddler has died after falling into a swimming pool at a Topeka home.

Emergency crews were called at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2700 block of Southwest Stutley Road for a medical call involving a child, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sheriff’s deputies and the Mission Fire Department responded to the call.

Resuscitation efforts were performed at the home before the 2-year-old baby boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The toddler fell into a swimming pool, the sheriff’s office said. The news release did not indicate whether or not the child’s death was due to drowning.