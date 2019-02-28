Starlite Drive-In has ‘secret opening’ with better picture on new projectors, owner says

Want in on a secret?

The Starlite Drive-In is showing its first movies of the year on Friday.

Owner Blake Smith called it a “secret opening” with no announcement by the outdoor theater other than movie times on the marquee. But the picture from the new projectors “looks fabulous” and employees are eager to hear feedback from movie-goers.

“We have put up a picture and it looks and sounds great,” Smith said.

The theater aren’t expecting many customers in part because the National Weather Service is forecasting a winter storm over the weekend, Smith said. But the soft opening will be a “test run” to allow staff to ensure equipment is operating correctly and provide new employees with experience ahead of the “Captain Marvel” release next week. A grand opening may be planned in the near future.

Customers may notice a better picture with more light getting on the screen, making for a better movie experience than before. The image should look good even with snow on the ground, he said. There are also changes to how visitors hear the movie. Before, speakers were on speaker poles. Now movie-goers will have to listen through FM radio.

The Wichita City Council approved a $200,000 low-interest loan to help the theater’s operator save the drive-in after its former owner closed it last year. The money was used to fund the purchase of new digital projectors.

The previous owner, Chuck Bucinski, had sold the old projectors in preparation for a developer razing the theater and building a warehouse at the site. But the prospective developer backed out when city officials and the public weighed in to save the Starlite. The property at 3900 S. Hydraulic has been a drive-in since 1953.

The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Show times include “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at 7:30, “Green Book” at 7:35, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at 9:30 and “The Upside” at 9:45.

Prices are $7 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 3 to 11 and free for ages 2 and younger. There is no flat rate for a carload of people.

Concessions will be available, but will be mostly limited to popcorn, soda and candy. There likely won’t be any grilled or fried food available. A theater manager said it is important for customers to support the theater at the concession stand.

“That is really where we do make our money,” Smith said. “While we do make some money at the box office, the lions share goes to the movie companies.”