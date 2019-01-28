Woman, 82, killed after car turned left in front of oncoming traffic, Wichita police say

One person was killed and two others injured in a northeast Wichita wreck on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 1:47 p.m. to the area of Webb Road and 37th Street North. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said one person was pronounced dead. A second person had serious injuries and a third had minor injuries.

Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz said investigators have determined that a red Chevy Cavalier was southbound on Webb as a silver Ford Escort was northbound. The two cars collided head-on after the driver of the Ford Escort apparently tried to make a left-hand turn into a parking lot, police said.

An 82-year-old woman passenger in the Chevy Cavalier died at the scene of the accident, Cruz said.

The drivers of both cars were taken to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Escort was a 28-year-old woman and the driver of the Cavalier was a 34-year-old man.

Both directions of Webb Road will be shut down in the area of the crash for several hours, police said.



