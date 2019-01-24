One person dead, firefighter injured in separate Wichita house fires

One person died and a firefighter was injured Thursday morning in two separate house fires in Wichita.
The first fire was reported around 7:15 a.m., when the Wichita Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of South Washington, just south of Pawnee in south Wichita. Firefighters on the scene said someone called in after seeing smoke coming from the house.
A person, whose identity has not been released, was found dead inside the house. The cause of the fire and the person’s death are under investigation.
The second fire call came in around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. Multiple callers reported a fire at a home in the 1200 block of North Jackson, near 13th and Waco in north Wichita, according to Sedgwick County Emergency Dispatch.
When crews arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames, Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis told reporters on the scene. A firefighter who battled the fire was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to be “O.K.,” Bevis said.
