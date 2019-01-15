Kansas sheriff’s deputy finds man dead after vehicle crashed into tree near Independence

A man was pronounced dead after a sheriff’s deputy found him trapped in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in a rural area of a southeast Kansas county.

Steven Tate, 74, of rural Independence, died in a crash south of the town, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A deputy saw a vehicle off the road near 10th Street and 58 Road, about a mile and a half south of Independence city limits, around 2 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle had crashed head-on into a tree after leaving the roadway, and one man was trapped inside.

Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where Tate was pronounced dead. He did not survive the impact, the sheriff’s release said. The cause of the crash is unknown and the investigation continues.