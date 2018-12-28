Local

Noisy neighbors on New Year’s Eve? Call this number instead of 911

By Courtney Klaus

December 28, 2018 03:27 PM

Ever wonder why we make New Year’s resolutions?

Many people make New Year's resolutions every year but very few stick to them. Humans have been making New Year's resolutions for thousands of years. Find out where they originated.
By
Up Next
Many people make New Year's resolutions every year but very few stick to them. Humans have been making New Year's resolutions for thousands of years. Find out where they originated.
By

Sedgwick County will open a non-emergency phone line as an alternative to 911 from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 to deal with the historical influx of non-emergency calls that occur on New Year’s Eve.

The non-emergency number is 316-290-1011.

Non-emergencies include “nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc.,” according to a Sedgwick County news release.

The phone number was created following an incident on July 4, 2011, when the 911 system was so overrun with fireworks complaints that calls about a fatal motorcycle accident couldn’t get through to emergency personnel. Since that incident, the county activates the non-emergency line for the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and as needed to reduce the number of calls to 911.

Anyone who calls 911 with a non-emergency will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

entertainment

  Comments  