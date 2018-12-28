Your 2018 guide to New Year’s Eve parties in Wichita

With dress-to-impress and pajama parties to live music and dancing – and even kid-friendly events – there are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of 2018 and ring in 2019 in Wichita.
Here is a list of several New Year’s Eve activities in town:
Grown-up parties
Tallgrass Country Club, 2400 N. Tallgrass, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. For $25, you can listen to the band DajaVu and order food and drinks. Reservations: tina.brown@greatlifegolf.com
LaVela, 6147 E. 13th Street, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. At the Elite Essence New Year’s Eve Party, guests can enjoy soul food and move to music by DJ Ricky Lee. Admission is $40 per person in advance and $75 for couples. Includes complimentary food and champagne toast. Formal or black-tie attire suggested. Advance tickets: www.facebook.com/events/307249870111840/. More info: 316-371-6745 or 316-207-4858.
The Venue at Madison Avenue City Park, 512 E. Madison, Derby, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Get glammed up and welcome the new year in Hollywood red-carpet style at Hollywood Glamour in Derby. Music by DJ RJ. All admission includes heavy hors d’oeuves, champagne toast, two drink tickets and swag bag. General admission is $75; VIP lounge experience is $100. Advance tickets and info: hollywoodglamourevent.com.
Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas, 8 p.m.-1 p.m. A fancy-attire event hosted by AddisonGrace Events, NYE in the ICT features DJ Carbon and is billed as having the biggest balloon drop in Wichita. Admission includes seven drink tickets, champagne toast, light appetizers and favors. Must be 25 and older. Tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door, with upgrades for VIP lounge, reserved bistro tables and premier parking. Advance tickets and info: eventbrite.com/e/nye-in-the-ict-2019-tickets-53031546784. For upgraded packages: Krista@addisongraceevents.com or 567-868-1858.
Hyatt Regency Wichita, 400 W. Waterman, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. The Hyatt Regency is playing host to “Prom Do-Over — Snowflakes and Second Chances” this New Year’s Eve. Most prom parties don’t include champagne toasts, but this one does. Three types of packages are available, including a hotel overnight package. All packages include music by Annie Up, party favors and a champagne toast. Tickets are $40 for party only, $100 for dinner and party, and $325 for room packages. Advance tickets and info: wichitahyatt.com/nye/
Wichita Marriott, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Drive, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. The Marriott’s annual New Year’s Eve event — Pajama Party — again features live music by The Source and masters of ceremony Lukas and Careth from B98-FM, and it has the most relaxed dress code: pajamas. There’s even a contest for the best PJs. Tickets are $50 for party only, $100 for dinner and party, and $195 for single and $289 for couple hotel room packages. More info: b98fm.iheart.com/calendar/ RSVP for party and dinner with party tickets in advance: Melissa Evans, 316-462-3128. Hotel package reservations: marriott.com/ictwe with promo code Eve or call 316-651-0333.
Wichita Center for Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. This non-alcoholic party, hosted by Notsonormal Events and Entertainment, is for 19-to 29-year-olds only. It’s called Dress2Impress. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door and include food. More info: dean@notsonormal.org; Advance tickets: itickets.com/events/409994
Family-friendly fun
Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Kids can still toast the 12 o’clock hour – at noon – during the library’s Noon Day New Year’s Party, featuring crafts, stories and a toast. Suitable for kids up to fifth grade. Free. Info: wichitalibrary.org or 316-261-8500.
Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby, 1-9 p.m. Toast the new year with kid-appropriate beverages at the top of each hour during this special family-friendly event that includes party hats, noisemakers and, of course, dinosaurs. Tickets: $10. Info and link to advance tickets: facebook.com/events/2063549160603525/
Laser Quest Wichita, 2120 N. Woodlawn, 6-10 p.m. Get some extended playtime with this special $25 per person late-nighter event. Reservations recommended; call 316-652-9500; select option 2. Info: laserquest.com/ks-wichita/events
Botanica, 701 Amidon St., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Catch the last night of one of the nation’s best holiday lights displays. Be there at 8 p.m. and you can watch fireworks light up the sky, too. Avoid on-site ticket lines by purchasing advance tickets at area QuikTrip locations. $10 adults, $7 members and children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Info: botanica.org/illuminations
The Alley, 11413 E. 13th St. N., 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Strike some fun with a bowling-and-more party package for six people. Enjoy unlimited bowling on one lane, go karts, laser maze, arcade games, Hologate virtual reality, pizza, soda and party favors. Party packages for 5:30-8:30 p.m. have sold out, but some still remain for the 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. slot. Packages, which are $140, must be paid in advance. Info and reservations: thealleywichita.com
Run in the New Year 5K, Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita, 11:45 p.m. Do a 5K run into the new year, collect some swag and toast the new year with a sparkling cider post-race drink. $45 race fee with $3.50 signup through Dec. 28; race fee increases by $5 at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 28. More info and registration: hangoverhalf.com
Live music and other entertainment
Augustino Brewing Co., 756 N. Tyler, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., with bands Back Pocket Driver and Old News. Tickets: $25, includes reserved table, food and two drinks, favors, toast and drink specials. 21+. Purchase info: facebook.com/events/304978133692246/
Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., featuring live music by Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy and a performance by Rush Hicks of the When I Grow Up Circus. Tickets: $10, purchase at barleycornswichita.com.
The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg, 9 p.m., concert with Logan Mize with Jill Martin and special guests Back Forty Band, hosted by Morgan #2 from The Bobby Bones Show. Tickets: $30, with table reservations available, purchase at thecotillion.com
Dancing in Paradise, 2841 S. Hydraulic, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Country dancing and live music by Whiskey River Band, includes party favors, champagne toast and catered breakfast. Tickets: $45, sales end Dec. 28; call 316-871-9202.
Fantasy South 40, 3201 E. 31st St., 8 p.m.-2 a.m., with DJ Michael K and drag queen performers. 21+. Free until 11 p.m., $3 after 11 p.m. facebook.com/events/339531076837352/
Fever Night Life, 116 N. Mead, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. With two clubs, you have two parties to choose from with DJ Rooster on the main side and a DJ on the Latin side; including cash prizes, champagne toast. With $20 advance tickets, you skip the lines; VIP and table reservations available; purchase at fevernightlife.com
54 West Music Hall, 4600 W. Kellogg, 8 p..m. The Houston-based R&B artists H-Town and guest Adina Howard are performing in Wichita during a stop on their H-Town and Friends 25th anniversary live experience tour. Tickets: $30, with VIP and table upgrades; purchase at eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-party-tickets-53570518864?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or call 316-258-9870.
Loony Bin Comedy Club, 215 N. St. Francis, featuring comedienne Kristin Key, who has appeared at The Improv and on “Last Comic Standing.” Must be 21 or over for this special event. Advance tickets only. Prices are $15 for 7:30 p.m. show only; $30 show and 10 p.m. party package includes favors, snacks and champagne toast, purchase at wichita.loonybincomedy.com.
Mort’s Cigar & Martini Bar, 923 E. 1st St. N., 8 p.m.-1 a.m., live music by Sunshine The Bunny. Cover: $4 with half-price martini and champagne martini specials. 316-262-1785.
Port of Wichita, 1528 S. Webb, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., live music by The Banned. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, includes reserved seating, party favors, champagne toast. 316-665-8133.
Pumphouse, 825 E. 2nd St., 3 p.m.-2 a.m., music by J Skratch and the DJ FACTory. Cover: $20 includes champagne toast. pumphousewichita.com or 316-262-7867.
Shamrock, 1724 W. Douglas, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., live music by Suite 68. Cover: $10. Info: facebook.com/events/2266401140275201 or 316-267-3100.
Tin Lizard Bar & Grill, Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, 9:30 p.m., live music by ‘80s band The Astronauts. No cover. 316-719-5000.
Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, 417 E. Douglas, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., featuring The George Sanders Band. Tickets: $10, includes champagne toast; $150 for table of five and champagne; call 316-265-9606 or message at
facebook.com/VorshaysCocktailLounge to purchase.
Wave, 650 E. 2nd St., 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Celebrate the era of disco with DJs E and Cop Out. at Wave’s indoor stage Tickets: $5, includes champagne toast; purchase at waveict.com, 316-260-5141.
XY Bar, 235 N. Mosley, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. XY’s 2nd NYE Birthday Bash features music by Karetaker and a countdown by Harmony Nyte. Free until 10 p.m., after which cover is $5. Includes toast, favors and drink specials. facebook.com/xybarict, 316-201-4670.
