One person killed in southwest Wichita crash, emergency dispatch says

By Jason Tidd

December 03, 2018 05:10 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

One person is dead after a crash in southwest Wichita on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to a reported wreck at Pawnee and Maize at around 4:52 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wichita police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

