One person killed in southwest Wichita crash, emergency dispatch says

One person is dead after a crash in southwest Wichita on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Emergency crews were called to a reported wreck at Pawnee and Maize at around 4:52 p.m., a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wichita police are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
