Wichita custom cabinet maker under foreclosure

Simmons Bank has filed a lawsuit suit seeking to foreclose on a local cabinet design and construction company.

Wichita Cabinet Company didn’t make payments as promised on a $628,000 loan it took out from the Arizona-based bank in January 2017, a court document filed Oct. 4 in Sedgwick County District Court alleges. The bank says in the document that it sent demand letters on Sept. 25 to the cabinet business and its owners notifying them of the default and of its intention to accelerate the amount due.

As a result of the default, Simmons Bank is asking for immediate payment of $610,550.75 in principal, $3,985.89 in interest, late charges of $437.10, and plus payment of attorneys fees, costs and other expenses it might incur during the foreclosure process. The amounts due are as of Sept. 18.

Wichita Cabinet Company, which designs and builds custom cabinetry and furniture, is located at 6024 N. Broadway, according to its website. No one answered the business phone number at Wichita Cabinet Company on Monday afternoon and several voice mail messages left with its employees weren’t returned.

An email to the company also went unanswered. There is no attorney listed for it or its owners in court records.

Wichita Cabinet Company has been in business since at least 2011, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.