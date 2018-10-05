Mattress retailer with Wichita presence to close 700 stores as part of bankruptcy

Mattress Firm, which has eight stores in the Wichita area and Hutchinson, will close 700 stores as part of a reorganization bankruptcy.
The Houston-based retailer filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in Delaware on Friday and announced plans for the store closings in a news release.
“The process we have initiated today will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the optimization of our store portfolio,” Mattress Firm CEO Steve Stagner said in the release.
The company hasn’t yet identified which stores it will close, including any in Wichita.
“Leading up to the holiday season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other,” Stagner said.
In its bankruptcy filing Friday, Mattress Firm listed assets of more than $1 billion and liabilities of more than $1 billion.
The company said in the release it will continue to operate through the bankruptcy after receiving commitments for debtor-in-possession financing of $250 million and commitments for $525 million of senior, secured credit facilities.
It said it expects the bankruptcy process to last 45 to 60 days.
The mattress retailer at one time had as many as 13 stores in Wichita and Hutchinson.
Comments