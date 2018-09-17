Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

Construction crews tear down the Kansas Turnpike bridge at Kellogg near Webb on Friday night into Saturday morning. (Dec. 2-3, 2016 / Courtesy of Kansas Turnpike)
By
Up Next
Construction crews tear down the Kansas Turnpike bridge at Kellogg near Webb on Friday night into Saturday morning. (Dec. 2-3, 2016 / Courtesy of Kansas Turnpike)
By

Local

Do you drive on Kellogg in east Wichita? You may want to find a new route this week

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

September 17, 2018 03:36 PM

If you drive on Kellogg in east Wichita, you may want to find a different route this week.

Kansas Turnpike Authority officials recommend drivers use alternative routes Tuesday through Thursday as construction east of Greenwich is expected to cause traffic delays. Construction of bridge girders near Kellogg and Zelta will start at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continue through Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.

Eastbound traffic on Frontage Road along Kellogg will be reduced to one lane from Ellson to Zelta. Drivers going to the One Kellogg Place shopping center at the southeast corner of Greenwich and Kellogg may turn right at Zelta, and U-turns to westbound Kellogg will also be allowed in a newly constructed lane.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from near K-96 to Ellson. No left turns will be allowed at Zelta, so drivers wanting to go to the shopping center must make a U-turn at Greenwich.

Construction on the first East Kellogg Improvement project started in August 2015 and is expected to be completed in 2019. A second project started in 2016 and is expected to finish in 2021. The projects include redesigning the Kellogg and Webb intersection, widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway from Webb to K-96 and building new turnpike ramps.

If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Cr

By

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  