Missing Andover lawyer found dead, no foul play suspected, police say

A Kansas lawyer who was reported missing has been found dead, officials said.

Todd Allison’s body was found by detectives at around 2 p.m. Thursday, Andover police said in a Facebook post. There was no indication of foul play.

Co-workers said Allison, an attorney, went to work at his downtown Wichita law office on Tuesday morning but never made it to a scheduled appearance in Harper County District Court that afternoon. His car was found in the driveway of his Andover home, but he was gone when his wife got off work.

Andover police had said they thought he left his home voluntarily.

Allison, 49, had four children.

Natasha Busby, a paralegal for Allison’s law partner Sarah Newell, has worked around him for 10 years. She said he’s well-liked by his colleagues. Friends from across the state have been posting prayers and well-wishes on Facebook hoping for a safe return.