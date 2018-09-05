Have you seen this man? Andover police ask for help locating missing attorney

Andover police are seeking the public’s help locating a 49-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Family members of Todd M. Allison, an attorney from Andover, reported him missing Tuesday, Andover police said in a Facebook post.
“Officers have conducted an extensive search of the area and have not been able to locate him,” police said.
Allison was last seen on foot near Green Valley and Central in Andover. He was thought to be wearing a maroon T-shirt with a “Cheers” logo on the front, a pair of khaki colored shorts and a pair of brown leather sandals, police said.
Andover police said they think Allison left his home voluntarily. No foul play is suspected, police said.
Allison’s website says he’s a bankruptcy, divorce, criminal and probate attorney who was an officer in the United States Amy Reserve Judge Advocate Corps for 14 years. He has a wife and four children, according to his biography on the page.
Police are asking anyone with information on Allison’s whereabouts to call 316-733-5177.
