Boy riding bicycle now in surgery after southeast Wichita crash, police say

A boy is in surgery after he was hit while riding a bicycle in a southeast Wichita crash, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at Harry and Battin, about three blocks east of the Oliver intersection, at around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a dispatch supervisor said. A cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The cyclist — a 14-year-old boy — entered the roadway and was struck by vehicle, police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. He was taken to a hospital with significant injuries and is undergoing surgery. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Harry will be closed down for a few hours as a police critical accident team investigates the crash, Woodrow said.
Investigators think the boy entered Harry from a side street, Woodrow said. The driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist is cooperating with the investigation.
Comments