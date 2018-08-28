Boy riding bicycle now in surgery after southeast Wichita crash, police say

Boy riding bicycle in critical condition after Wichita crash

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

August 28, 2018 03:53 PM

A boy is in surgery after he was hit while riding a bicycle in a southeast Wichita crash, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at Harry and Battin, about three blocks east of the Oliver intersection, at around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a dispatch supervisor said. A cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cyclist — a 14-year-old boy — entered the roadway and was struck by vehicle, police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. He was taken to a hospital with significant injuries and is undergoing surgery. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Harry will be closed down for a few hours as a police critical accident team investigates the crash, Woodrow said.

Investigators think the boy entered Harry from a side street, Woodrow said. The driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist is cooperating with the investigation.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

