A bicycle rider was killed in a northeast Wichita crash Tuesday evening, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the 5300 block of East 21st Street North, between Oliver and Woodlawn, at around 9:15 p.m., a dispatch supervisor said.

The bicycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the supervisor said. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SIGN UP