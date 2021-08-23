Wichita Public Schools to require masks starting next week, with 194 students and 51 already positive for COVID

Northeast Magnet High School students walk in the halls in between class periods. (March 4, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Public Schools will require masks indoors starting next week for everyone 3 years old and older as district data shows more than 3% of students are in quarantine less than two weeks into the school year.

The Wichita Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the measure Monday night after Superintendent Alicia Thompson told board members that 1,612 students, or 3.4%, were in quarantine because of close contact with COVID-19.

The mask mandate will go into effect Monday, Aug. 30.

The school board’s 6-0 decision came two weeks after voting to “strongly recommend” masking in schools. Board member Mia Turner was not in attendance.

“I listen to my heart, and my heart tells me, even if we can keep one child from getting the disease, it’s important for us to do that,” board member Sheril Logan said.

Superintendent Alicia Thompson said 194 students and 51 staff members are currently positive for the virus, according to district data.

“I do wish that we had an option for remote learning, but we don’t,” board member Ernestine Krehbiel said.

The district’s MySchool Remote program implemented last school year is not available to students this year, per a decision by the Kansas State Department of Education and the Kansas Legislature to limit the amount of time students spend learning remotely.

Brent Lewis, president of United Teachers of Wichita said school nurses are currently doing “double duty” to stay on top of daily testing for students who may have been exposed to the virus.

“Our nurses have told us that the source of this problem is unmasked students or staff that create a high-risk contact and must undergo daily testing to stay in school,” Lewis said.

“Without masks to slow down this virus while it is spreading at a high rate in the community and in schools, the likelihood of these explosions of testing and quarantines will grow.”

Sedgwick County reported more hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday than in any weekly update since late January, according to new data from the county COVID-19 dashboard.

County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns’ proposed mask mandate for indoor public spaces was effectively rejected by the Sedgwick County Commission on a party-line vote Friday, with Republican commissioners voting to receive and file Minns’ order without taking action.