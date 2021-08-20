Mask mandate defeated along party lines in Sedgwick County

Patrick Howley addresses the Sedgwick County Commission regarding a proposed mask mandate. Howley spoke against a mandate. The Wichita Eagle

The Sedgwick County Commission voted Friday evening to effectively reject a mask mandate in indoor public spaces.

The decision came after County Health Officer Garold Minns’ proposed requiring masks as the COVID-19 delta variant surges and local hospitals fill with younger, sicker patients.

Commissioners voted along party lines, 3-2, with Republicans Pete Meitzner, David Dennis and Jim Howell voting to receive and file Minns’ order without taking action. Democratic Commissioners Lacey Cruse and Sarah Lopez voted against.

Minns also recommended that all businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Sedgwick County should require employees and customers to mask up.

Exemptions: children 2 and under, people with medical conditions, mental health or disability, hearing-impaired, actively eating food, drinking beverage

In remarks at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park Friday, Gov. Laura Kelly condemned the divisive and politically charged stance some elected leaders have adopted when discussing the virus and public safety measures.

“There are people in positions of leadership, who hold influence, who have used COVID and politics to divide us,” Kelly said.

“Your actions hurt your neighbors with pre-existing conditions … your actions hurt your local businesses … your actions are hurting our teachers, who have to risk their safety every day because their students are not wearing masks.”

Minns’ order comes at a time when 39% of Sedgwick County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It would be in effect for about four weeks until Sept. 22.

