Wichita hospitals report more COVID-19 patients than they’ve had since January

Sedgwick County reported more hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday than in any weekly update since late January, according to new data from the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Monday, 177 hospitalized patients were battling the virus, up from 147 on Aug. 16. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU ticked down from 56 to 53.

The patient count actually fell slightly from the report County Manager Tom Stolz gave The Eagle last Wednesday: 182 in the hospitals and 61 in the ICU.

County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns’ proposed mask mandate for indoor public spaces was effectively rejected by the Sedgwick County Commission on a party-line vote Friday, with Republican commissioners voting to receive and file Minns’ order without taking action.

Wichita hospital status remains at red (critical) after being changed from yellow last Wednesday at the advice of hospital officials.

Wesley Medical Center spokesperson Dave Stewart said he could not provide a demographic breakdown of COVID-19 patients in the hospital Monday.

“It’s overwhelmingly unvaccinated, and that has not changed, and we don’t expect that to change,” Stewart said.

Last week, Stewart told The Eagle that 97% of their COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

Asked about the number of children being hospitalized with the virus, Stewart said Wesley has seen “a bit of an uptick.”

“I do not think at this point that we’ve seen as big of an increase as say, the Kansas City market and other markets that are reporting, but we’ve definitely seen a slight uptick in pediatric patients,” he said.

Last Monday, Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City reported that rising COVID-19 cases in the metropolitan area had driven the hospital to full capacity.

A spokesperson for Ascension Via Christi did not return requests for comment Monday.

At Friday’s county commission meeting, Dr. Amy Seery, who works in Ascension Via Christi’s pediatric ICU, said the number of childhood cases in the hospital is “exploding.”

“I am seeing more COVID kids admitted now than ever previously before,” Seery said.