Coronavirus update: No new Kansas deaths reported for first time in more than 7 months

No new COVID-19 deaths were listed in Friday’s Kansas Department of Health and Environment report, making it the first time no deaths have been reported in the thrice-weekly reports since mid-July.

The 752 new cases reported Friday also fall in line with a downward trend of new cases. The KDHE reported about 2,200 cases over the past week, which is about 8.6 times less than the record of roughly 19,000 cases reported during a week in November.

The approximately 2,200 cases are about 630 less than last week, and less than half or one-third of all the cases during the rest of the weeks in February.

The cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been dropping, but health officials say it’s not time to let down your guard. The KDHE reported 81 people dying from COVID-19 during the past week — the lowest since a week in October.

“For all of us, we still have to take COVID-19 seriously,” Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said during the hospital’s virtual media briefing this week. “It’s still out there. I think we are still concerned about the next possible surge that could occur in April and May as people get back out, they get together again, the bars and restaurants are clearly opening more and we see people coming together in different venues, I know there are concerts starting to be planned.”

Contributing: Jason Tidd of The Eagle