Coronavirus

Coronavirus clusters at these 36 Kansas nursing homes fill most of KDHE outbreak list

Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Kansas public health officials on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of active COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update showed 341 active outbreaks, which was down by 32 since last week. Fewer nursing home clusters accounted for most of the decrease.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE publicly named only 43 of the active outbreaks in the state.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 154 long-term care facilities, 43 private businesses, 20 schools, 19 correctional facilities, 16 health care facilities, 10 government offices, nine group homes, nine sports, five meatpacking plants, five private events, three religious gatherings, two colleges or universities, two daycares and one bar or restaurant.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

Schools

Private Businesses

Government Office

Prisons

Long-Term Care Facilities

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service