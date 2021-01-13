Coronavirus clusters at these 36 Kansas nursing homes fill most of KDHE outbreak list

The Kansas City Star

Kansas public health officials on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of active COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update showed 341 active outbreaks, which was down by 32 since last week. Fewer nursing home clusters accounted for most of the decrease.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE publicly named only 43 of the active outbreaks in the state.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 154 long-term care facilities, 43 private businesses, 20 schools, 19 correctional facilities, 16 health care facilities, 10 government offices, nine group homes, nine sports, five meatpacking plants, five private events, three religious gatherings, two colleges or universities, two daycares and one bar or restaurant.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

Schools

*USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, eight cases.

Private Businesses





*Amazon Fullfillment Center, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, eight cases.

*Wilkens Manufacturing Inc., Stockton, Rooks County, six cases.

Government Office

*Kiowa County Roads and Bridges, Greensburg, Kiowa County, eight cases.

Prisons

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 29 cases.

Stockton Correctional Facility - December, Stockton, Rooks County, 67 cases.





*Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 52 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Aberdeen Village - October, Olathe Johnson County, 16 cases.

Alma Manor Nursing Home, Alma, Wabaunsee County, 16 cases.

*Ashland Health Center Senior Living Unit, Ashland, Clark County, six cases.

Azria Health - October, Olathe, Johnson County, 39 cases.





Bethesda Nursing Home, Goessel, Marion County, nine cases.

Brookdale Rosehill - December, Shawnee, Johnson County, six cases.

*Brookdale Senior Living, Dodge City, Ford County, six cases.

*Claridge Court - October, Prairie Village, Johnson County, five cases.

*Country Place Senior Living of Hoisington - December, Hoisington, Barton County, five cases.

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa - November, Lenexa, Johnson County, 27 cases.





*Downs Care and Rehab, Downs, Osborne County, 24 cases.

Eaglecrest Retirement Community, Salina, Saline County, six cases.





*Family Health and Rehab, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

*Great Bend Health and Rehab, Great Bend, Barton County, 14 cases.





Holiday Resort Health and Rehab - December, Salina, Saline County, five cases.





*Home of the Flint Hills, St. George, Pottawatomie, 14 cases.

Homestead of Auburn, Auburn, Shawnee County, six cases.

Kansas Masonic Home - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 15 cases.





*Kansas Soldiers Home - September, Dodge City, Ford County, 33 cases.

*Kelly House of Topeka - January, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

McCrite Plaza - December, Topeka, Shawnee County, 19 cases.





Morningside Place - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.





Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, five cases.





*Orchard Gardens - October, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare - September, Overland Park, Johnson County, 11 cases.





*Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg, Phillips County, 16 cases.

*Providence Place - January, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, nine cases.

Rose Estates - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, 16 cases.





*Rossville Health and Rehabilitation - January, Rossville, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

Rossville Health Care and Rehab - December, Rossville, Shawnee County, 10 cases.





Salina Presbyterian Manor, Salina, Saline County, eight cases.

*Santa Marta - November, Olathe, Johnson County, 19 cases.

St. Joseph Place - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 13 cases.

*The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care - December, Kansas City, Wyandotte, five cases.

Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 29 cases.





Wichita Presbyterian Manor - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 12 cases.