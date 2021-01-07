Kansas seniors move up in COVID-19 vaccination order after complaints about priorities

Kansans 65 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as February after state officials moved the age group into Phase 2 of the vaccination plan.

The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly at a Thursday news conference, as part of the release of the final version of the state’s vaccination order.

“This is all based on science and public health guidance,” Kelly said.

Prison inmates and essential workers who cannot maintain social distancing while at work are also included in the Phase 2 plan.

GOP leaders had criticized the decision to prioritize prisoners over other groups such as those 65 and older. Attorney General Derek Schmidt posted on Facebook Sunday his opposition to the governor’s plan, saying he believes Kansas seniors “should have priority over prisoners.”

Senate President Ty Masterson and Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman have also criticized the governor for prioritizing prisoners and politicians.

“It’s a good thing@GovLauraKelly listened to us and moved vulnerable seniors up the vaccine priority list. It’s a bad thing prisoners remain in the same phase as those seniors,” the Kansas Republican Party tweeted following the news conference.

Kelly said the decision to add the 65+ age group to Phase 2 was based on CDC recommendations, not criticisms from GOP leaders.

Kansas prisons have proven to be a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with all 10 prisons overseen by the state Department of Corrections reporting clusters and six where deaths have occurred. In total, state prisons have accounted for 1,075 positive cases among staff and 5,320 among inmates, according to the Department of Corrections.

Inmates were put in Phase 2 because they are considered to be in “congregate” living, Kelly said previously.

The state does not have a clear timeline for vaccine distribution, but said Phase 1 will likely be complete at the end of the month, and Phase 2 will begin immediately after..