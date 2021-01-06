Kansas passes 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 with increase of 130 in two days

Kansas has passed another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic — 3,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 130 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, raising the total since March to 3,027. Sedgwick County has had 421 of those deaths, which was an increase of 14 since Monday’s report.

In the past, when Kansas surpassed 1,000 deaths on Oct. 28 and 2,000 deaths on Dec. 11, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered that flags be flown at half-staff. No such announcement for 3,000 deaths was immediately made on Wednesday.

Those deceased patients ranged in age from 18 to 107 years old, though the median age was 81. No children have died from COVID-19 in Kansas.

Kansas had the highest rate of reported COVID-19 deaths per capita in the country last week, according to data from the White House coronavirus task force. The state also had the worst city and the worst county in the country for reported deaths per capita.

Death reports are expected to lag behind the actual date of death as the KDHE uses death certificates to verify statistics. The dates of death are not released in the government’s coronavirus report.

Approximately 1.3% of the known COVID-19 cases in Kansas have ended in death, and about 3% of patients have been hospitalized.

The KDHE reported 236,818 confirmed and probable cases on Wednesday, which marked a two-day increase of 5,501 new cases. Sedgwick County had 975 of the new cases, bringing its total to 42,336.

Statewide, there were 158 new hospitalizations and 52 new intensive care unit admissions. Kansas has had 7,113 total COVID-19 hospitalizations and 1,928 total ICU admissions.

In Sedgwick County, there have been 940 total hospitalizations with 249 ICU admissions. There were 23 new hospitalizations and six more ICU admissions since Monday.