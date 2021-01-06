Coronavirus

Kansas names 48 coronavirus clusters as number of active COVID-19 outbreaks drops

Kansas public health officials on Wednesday identified 48 active coronavirus clusters in the state, including seven in Wichita, as the total number of active COVID-19 outbreaks dropped in the last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 46 new outbreaks in the last week, though the number of active clusters dropped by 24.

There may be additional active coronavirus clusters in Wichita, as the KDHE’s weekly cluster report publicly named only a fraction of the 373 active outbreaks in the state.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 173 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 45 businesses and meatpacking plants, 26 schools, 17 hospitals and other health care facilities, 16 correctional facilities including jails and prisons, 10 government offices, nine sports, nine group homes, eight religious gatherings, seven private events, two colleges or universities, two daycares and one bar or restaurant.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

School

Health Care

Private Business

Corrections

Group Living

Long-Term Care Facility

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service