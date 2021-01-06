Kansas names 48 coronavirus clusters as number of active COVID-19 outbreaks drops

Kansas public health officials on Wednesday identified 48 active coronavirus clusters in the state, including seven in Wichita, as the total number of active COVID-19 outbreaks dropped in the last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 46 new outbreaks in the last week, though the number of active clusters dropped by 24.

There may be additional active coronavirus clusters in Wichita, as the KDHE’s weekly cluster report publicly named only a fraction of the 373 active outbreaks in the state.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 173 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 45 businesses and meatpacking plants, 26 schools, 17 hospitals and other health care facilities, 16 correctional facilities including jails and prisons, 10 government offices, nine sports, nine group homes, eight religious gatherings, seven private events, two colleges or universities, two daycares and one bar or restaurant.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

School

*Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, eight cases.

Health Care

Larned State Hospital, Larned, Pawnee County, 10 cases.

Private Business

Frito Lay, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.





Schwan’s Company - Tony’s Pizza Salina, Salina, Saline County, five cases.





Simmons Pet Food - September, Emporia, Lyon County, seven cases.

Corrections

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 34 cases.

Sedgwick County Detention Facility - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, nine cases.





*Stockton Correctional Facility - December, Stockton, Rooks County, 66 cases.

Group Living

Starkey Inc., Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.





Long-Term Care Facility

Aberdeen Village - October, Olathe Johnson County, 16 cases.

*Alma Manor Nursing Home, Alma, Wabaunsee County, 18 cases.

Azria Health - October, Olathe, Johnson County, 29 cases.





*Bethesda Nursing Home, Goessel, Marion County, 13 cases.

*Brookdale Rosehill - December, Shawnee, Johnson County, six cases.

Colby Health and Rehab, Colby, Thomas County, 15 cases.

Country Place Living, Fort Scott, Bourbon County, five cases.

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa - November, Lenexa, Johnson County, 33 cases.

Diversicare of Haysville - November, Haysville, Sedgwick County, six cases.

*Diversicare of Hutchinson - November, Hutchinson, Reno County, seven cases.

*Eaglecrest Retirement Community, Salina, Saline County, six cases.

*Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village, Hutchinson, Reno County, nine cases.

Great Bend Health and Rehab, Great Bend, Barton County, 20 cases.





Healthcare Resort of Leawood - November, Leawood, Johnson County, 13 cases.

Holiday Resort Health and Rehab - December, Salina, Saline County, nine cases.

Homestead of Auburn, Auburn, Shawnee County, 15 cases.

Homestead of Lenexa, Lenexa, Johnson County, seven cases.

*Kansas Masonic Home - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 15 cases.

*Kansas Soldiers’ Home, Dodge City, Ford County, 11 cases.

McCrite Plaza - December, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.





*Meadowlark Hills - December, Manhattan, Riley County, seven cases.

Medicalodges Gardner, Gardner, Johnson County, 27 cases.





*Morningside Place - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, eight cases.

Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, 13 cases.





Neodesha Care and Rehab, Neodesha, Wilson County, nine cases.





Onaga Health and Rehab, Onaga, Pottawatomie County, five cases.

Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare - September, Overland Park, Johnson County, 18 cases.

*Pegasus Town Village of Leawood - December, Leawood, Johnson County, five cases.

*Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation - December, Kansasa City, Wyandotte County, five cases.

*Rose Estates - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, nine cases.

Rossville Health Care and Rehab - December, Rossville, Shawnee County, 21 cases.





*Salina Presbyterian Manor, Salina, Saline County, seven cases.

St. Joseph Place - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 11 cases.

Stratford Commons Rehab - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 13 cases.

Sunrise of Overland Park - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, six cases.

*Watercrest at Cherry Creek - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 38 cases.

Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 19 cases.





Wichita Presbyterian Manor - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 22 cases.