These Wichita area ZIP codes are the most dangerous for COVID spread as Christmas nears

Holiday gatherings will be risky in some ZIP codes than others in Sedgwick County as spread of the coronavirus has worsened in those areas.

The five worst ZIP codes for the rate of new cases were downtown Wichita’s 67202, Bentley’s 67016, Mount Hope’s 67108, Andale’s 67001 and Maize’s 67101. They range between approximately nine and about 15 new cases per 1,000 people.

The five worst ZIP codes for the positive test rate were Mount Hope’s 67108, Andale’s 67001, Bentley’s 67016, southwest Wichita’s 67227 and south-central Wichita’s 67216. They range between 20% and 32% positive test rates.

The positive test rate and the rate of new cases are the most important metrics for COVID-19 spread, Sedgwick County’s health director has said. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment categorizes a positive test rate that is above 15% as being in the red zone, as is a rate above 150 new cases per 100,000 people. That is the equivalent of 1.5 per 1,000.

The White House COVID-19 Task Force has warned against in-person, mask-less gatherings in Kansas during Christmas and other December holidays. Sedgwick County data showed a surge after Thanksgiving.

A full list of ZIP codes in Sedgwick County is available below with totals as of Monday and increases in the last two week. The report includes the population, total confirmed cases, total tests administered, the number of new cases, the rate of new cases per 1,000 people and the positive test rate.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s online ZIP code map can be accessed at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/.

Two ZIP codes — for McConnell Air Force Base and Wichita State University — do not have data because they have no population. County officials have said that members of the military who live in on-base housing are included in the surrounding 67210 ZIP code.

Many of the ZIP code areas in Sedgwick County extend into neighboring counties. The ZIP code population data on the map includes people who live in other counties, but the number of tests and cases only include Sedgwick County residents.

The case rate per population includes Sedgwick County residents who were tested compared with the total population of the ZIP code, including other counties. That means case rates are likely underestimated for ZIP codes that extend into neighboring counties, such as Mulvane’s.

Names of towns from other counties are included solely as a reference for the relative location of the ZIP code.

ALL SEDGWICK COUNTY ZIP CODES AND COVID-19 STATISTICS

67001 — Andale: 1,508 people, 77 total cases, 592 total tests. There were 15 new cases, for a rate of 9.95 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 27.27%.

67016 — Bentley: 558 people, 25 total cases, 179 total tests. There were seven new cases, for a rate of 12.54 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 25.00%.

67017 — Benton: 2,408 people, 9 total cases, 90 total tests. There was one new cases, for a rate of 0.42 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 10.00%.

67020 — Burrton: 1,692 people, five or fewer total cases, five or fewer total tests. There was an unknown case change.

67025 — Cheney: 3,780 people, 181 total cases, 1,319 total tests. There were 10 new cases, for a rate of 2.65 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 11.76%.

67026 — Clearwater: 4,802 people, 271 total cases, 2,218 total tests. There were 25 new cases, for a rate of 5.21 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 9.12%.

67030 — Colwich: 2,861 people, 150 total cases, 882 total tests. There were 17 new cases, for a rate of 5.94 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 18.89%.

67031 — Conway Springs: 2,607 people, five or fewer total cases, 28 total tests. There was an unknown case change.

67037 — Derby: 28,364 people, 1,276 total cases, 11,020 total tests. There were 157 new cases, for a rate of 5.54 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 14.59%.

67039 — Douglass: 3,255 people, five or fewer total cases, five or fewer total tests. There was an unknown case change.

67050 — Garden Plain: 1,939 people, 126 total cases, 565 total tests. There were nine new cases, for a rate of 4.64 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 18.37%.

67052 — Goddard: 9,357 people, 446 total cases, 3,005 total tests. There were 48 new cases, for a rate of 5.13 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.09%.

67055 — Greenwich: 138 people, five or fewer total cases, 14 total tests. There was an unknown case change.

67060 — Haysville: 14,210 people, 721 total cases, 5,868 total tests. There were 80 new cases, for a rate of 5.63 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 14.95%.

67067 — Kechi: 1,735 people, 86 total cases, 697 total tests. There were six new cases, for a rate of 3.46 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 6.38%.

67101 — Maize: 4,899 people, 292 total cases, 2,029 total tests. There were 44 new cases, for a rate of 8.98 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 19.73%.

67106 — Milton: 272 people, five or fewer total cases, 18 total tests. There was an unknown case change.

67108 — Mount Hope: 1,601 people, 86 total cases, 746 total tests. There were 17 new cases, for a rate of 10.62 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 27.42%.

67110 — Mulvane: 8,891 people, 287 total cases, 2,421 total tests. There were 26 new cases, for a rate of 2.92 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 12.50%.

67118 — Norwich: 703 people, five or fewer total cases, five or fewer total tests. There was an unknown case change.

67120 — Peck: 1,011 people, 40 total cases, 184 total tests. There were eight new cases, for a rate of 7.91 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 32.00%.

67133 — Rose Hill: 6,395 people, five or fewer total cases, 75 total tests. There was an unknown case change..

67135 — Sedgwick: 3,260 people, 33 total cases, 441 total tests. There were six new cases, for a rate of 1.84 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 8.96%.

67147 — Valley Center: 10,537 people, 446 total cases, 4,013 total tests. There were 37 new cases, for a rate of 3.51 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 8.43%.

67149 — Viola: 863 people, 51 total cases, 293 total tests. There were four new cases, for a rate of 4.63 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 11.76%.

67202 — Wichita: 1,671 people, 213 total cases, 1,245 total tests. There were 25 new cases, for a rate of 14.96 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 17.73%.

67203 — Wichita: 29,540 people, 2,083 total cases, 13,748 total tests. There were 207 new cases, for a rate of 7.01 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 12.03%.

67204 — Wichita and Park City: 21,783 people, 1,413 total cases, 7,946 total tests. There were 108 new cases, for a rate of 4.96 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.79%.

67205 — Wichita: 19,444 people, 1,031 total cases, 7,597 total tests. There were 118 new cases, for a rate of 6.07 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 12.85%.

67206 — Wichita: 16,106 people, 966 total cases, 11,012 total tests. There were 115 new cases, for a rate of 7.14 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 9.66%.

67207 — Wichita: 28,313 people, 1,531 total cases, 11,459 total tests. There were 192 new cases, for a rate of 6.78 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 17.55%.

67208 — Wichita: 17,703 people, 1,095 total cases, 8,881 total tests. There were 102 new cases, for a rate of 5.76 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 10.81%.

67209 — Wichita: 13,380 people, 822 total cases, 5,510 total tests. There were 101 new cases, for a rate of 7.55 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 17.09%.

67210 — Wichita: 9,722 people, 408 total cases, 2,699 total tests. There were 41 new cases, for a rate of 4.22 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.89%.

67211 — Wichita: 18,974 people, 1,148 total cases, 7,842 total tests. There were 127 new cases, for a rate of 6.69 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 17.05%.

67212 — Wichita: 44,824 people, 2,269 total cases, 16,958 total tests. There were 265 new cases, for a rate of 5.91 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.38%.

67213 — Wichita: 23,117 people, 1,114 total cases, 8,258 total tests. There were 114 new cases, for a rate of 4.93 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.10%.

67214 — Wichita: 14,680 people, 1,034 total cases, 7,605 total tests. There were 96 new cases, for a rate of 6.54 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.48%.

67215 — Wichita: 6,128 people, 381 total cases, 2,406 total tests. There were 29 new cases, for a rate of 4.73 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 12.95%.

67216 — Wichita: 23,223 people, 1,322 total cases, 8,395 total tests. There were 167 new cases, for a rate of 7.19 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 20.05%.

67217 — Wichita: 30,313 people, 1,530 total cases, 11,132 total tests. There were 169 new cases, for a rate of 5.58 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.76%.

67218 — Wichita: 22,499 people, 1,282 total cases, 9,850 total tests. There were 143 new cases, for a rate of 6.36 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 14.64%.

67219 — Park City and Wichita: 13,398 people, 633 total cases, 5,612 total tests. There were 75 new cases, for a rate of 5.60 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 13.71%.

67220 — Bel Aire and Wichita: 14,060 people, 823 total cases, 6,291 total tests. There were 86 new cases, for a rate of 6.12 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 11.67%.

67221 — McConnell AFB: zero people, five or fewer total cases, five or fewer total tests. There was no case change.

67223 — Wichita: 582 people, 24 total cases, 147 total tests. There was one new cases, for a rate of 1.72 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 5.00%.

67226 — Bel Aire and Wichita: 20,442 people, 1,161 total cases, 9,895 total tests. There were 124 new cases, for a rate of 6.07 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 10.20%.

67227 — Wichita: 304 people, 22 total cases, 147 total tests. There was one new cases, for a rate of 3.29 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 25.00%.

67228 — Wichita: 26,36 people, 139 total cases, 1,035 total tests. There were 21 new cases, for a rate of 7.97 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 16.94%.

67230 — Wichita: 11,072 people, 603 total cases, 4,812 total tests. There were 66 new cases, for a rate of 5.96 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 13.92%.

67232 — Wichita: 664 people, 12 total cases, 85 total tests. There were two new cases, for a rate of 3.01 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 15.38%.

67235 — Wichita: 13,210 people, 729 total cases, 5,085 total tests. There were 84 new cases, for a rate of 6.36 new cases per 1,000 and a positive test rate of 14.69%.

67260 — Wichita State University: zero people, five or fewer total cases, five or fewer total tests. There was no case change.

67543 — Haven: 2,029 people, five or fewer total cases, five or fewer total tests. There was an unknown case change.