Week after Thanksgiving was the worst of the pandemic in Sedgwick County, new data show

New data from the Sedgwick County Health Department show the week after Thanksgiving was the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the rate of new cases and the positive test rate — two key indicators used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the Wichita area community — spiked in the days following Thanksgiving.

The health department’s latest recovery metrics report, dated Friday, shows a record-high positive test rate in Sedgwick County of 28.3% for the week of Nov. 29. The 3,668 new cases of COVID-19 and the resulting rate of 714.2 new cases per 100,000 people were also record highs for one week.

The positive test rate was 183% higher than the red zone established by the White House coronavirus task force. The new case rate was 614% higher than the red zone.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne has said the case rate and positive test rate are the two most important indicators on the report.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those metrics had improved for two straight weeks before the post-Thanksgiving spike. The number of new cases more than doubled from the week of Thanksgiving to the week after the holiday.

The indicators are two of five established by the Kansas State Department of Education as criteria for closing and reopening schools during the pandemic. The positive test rate is also used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to establish mandatory testing of nursing home staff.

In the weeks leading up to the holiday, the White House coronavirus task force warned Kansans that “current transmissions are linked to home gatherings.” Following the holiday, the task force told Kansans “you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household.”

The most recent report to Kansas from the White House coronavirus task force, dated Dec. 13, said “the fall surge is merging with the post-Thanksgiving surge to create a winter surge.” It instructed health officials to “warn about any gathering during December holidays.”