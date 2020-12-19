Wichita Eagle Logo
New data shows rural Kansas worse in COVID-19 death rates; Here’s the breakdown

Johnson and Sedgwick counties, which have the largest populations in Kansas, are the Top 2 counties for COVID-19 deaths in the state, but both move far down on the list when accounting for population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s coronavirus dashboard was updated this week with a new feature that allows users to see how many of the state’s deaths have been in each county. On Friday, it listed 421 deaths in Johnson County, or about 0.69 deaths per 1,000 residents, according to KDHE figures on deaths and population. Sedgwick County had 321 deaths, or about 0.62 deaths per 1,000 residents.

Kansas, overall, has a higher death rate than both, with about 0.80 deaths per 1,0000 residents.

Johnson and Sedgwick counties respectively account for about 18% and nearly 14% of the 2,341 deaths but rank 63rd and 73rd in death rates.

Gove County’s 18 deaths for a population of 2,636 gives a death rate of about 6.82 deaths per 1,000 residents, which is the highest rate in the state. Western Kansas counties have four of the Top 5 spots.

Nemaha County was the only county with a population over 10,000 to crack the Top 25.

Here’s a breakdown of the deaths and death rates by county, from highest to lowest:



CountyDeathsPopulation

Deaths per 1,000



Kansas2,3412,913,3140.804
1Gove182,6366.829
2Ness152,7505.455
3Norton235,3614.290
4Nemaha3910,2313.812
5Cheyenne92,6573.387
6Edwards82,7982.859
7Hodgeman51,7942.787
8Sheridan72,5212.777
9Brown269,5642.719
10Harper145,4362.575
11Clark51,9942.508
12Stanton52,0062.493
13Decatur72,8272.476
14Cloud218,7862.390
15Wichita52,1192.360
16Kearny93,8382.345
17Phillips125,2342.293
18Russell156,8562.188
19Trego62,8032.141
20Rush63,0361.976
21Morton52,5871.933
22Scott94,8231.866
23Rooks94,9201.829
24Grant137,1501.818
25Logan52,7941.790
26Lyon5633,1951.687
27Stafford74,1561.684
28Pratt159,1641.637
29Rawlins42,5301.581
30Ellis4528,5531.576
31Gray95,9881.503
32Clay128,0021.500
33Coffey128,1791.467
34Thomas117,7771.414
35Ottawa85,7041.403
36Reno8161,9981.306
37Lane21,5351.303
38Republic64,6361.294
39Ford4333,6191.279
40Meade54,0331.240
41Graham32,4821.209
42Sherman75,9171.183
43Finney4236,4671.152
44Ellsworth76,1021.147
45Chase32,6481.133
46Barton2925,7791.125
47Wyandotte185165,4291.118
48Cowley3734,9081.060
49Shawnee187176,8751.057
50Wabaunsee76,9311.010
51Kingman77,1520.979
52McPherson2728,5420.946
53Jefferson1719,0430.893
54Saline4654,2240.848
55Greeley11,2320.812
56Cherokee1619,9390.802
57Doniphan67,6000.789
58Pawnee56,4140.780
59Crawford3038,8180.773
60Seward1621,4280.747
61Washington45,4060.740
62Stevens45,4850.729
63Johnson421602,4010.699
64Jewell22,8790.695
65Jackson913,1710.683
66Barber34,4270.678
67Wallace11,5180.659
68Dickinson1218,4660.650
69Allen812,3690.647
70Woodson23,1380.637
71Montgomery2031,8290.628
72Osage1015,9490.627
73Sedgwick321516,0420.622
74Chautauqua23,2500.615
75Harvey2134,4290.610
76Comanche11,7000.588
77Wilson58,5250.587
78Atchison916,0730.560
79Bourbon814,5340.550
80Morris35,6200.534
81Sumner1222,8360.525
82Marshall59,7070.515
83Franklin1325,5440.509
84Labette919,6180.459
85Marion511,8840.421
86Leavenworth3481,7580.416
87Kiowa12,4750.404
88Lincoln12,9620.338
89Mitchell25,9790.335
90Greenwood25,9820.334
91Rice39,5370.315
92Neosho516,0070.312
93Linn39,7030.309
94Osborne13,4210.292
95Miami1034,2370.292
96Smith13,5830.279
97Douglas33122,2590.270
98Anderson27,8580.255
99Butler1766,9110.254
100Haskell13,9680.252
101Riley1674,2320.216
102Geary631,6700.189
103Pottawatomie324,3830.123
104Elk02,5300.000
105Hamilton02,5390.000
Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
