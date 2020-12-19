New data shows rural Kansas worse in COVID-19 death rates; Here’s the breakdown

Johnson and Sedgwick counties, which have the largest populations in Kansas, are the Top 2 counties for COVID-19 deaths in the state, but both move far down on the list when accounting for population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s coronavirus dashboard was updated this week with a new feature that allows users to see how many of the state’s deaths have been in each county. On Friday, it listed 421 deaths in Johnson County, or about 0.69 deaths per 1,000 residents, according to KDHE figures on deaths and population. Sedgwick County had 321 deaths, or about 0.62 deaths per 1,000 residents.

Kansas, overall, has a higher death rate than both, with about 0.80 deaths per 1,0000 residents.

Johnson and Sedgwick counties respectively account for about 18% and nearly 14% of the 2,341 deaths but rank 63rd and 73rd in death rates.

Gove County’s 18 deaths for a population of 2,636 gives a death rate of about 6.82 deaths per 1,000 residents, which is the highest rate in the state. Western Kansas counties have four of the Top 5 spots.

Nemaha County was the only county with a population over 10,000 to crack the Top 25.

Here’s a breakdown of the deaths and death rates by county, from highest to lowest:





County Deaths Population Deaths per 1,000



Kansas 2,341 2,913,314 0.804 1 Gove 18 2,636 6.829 2 Ness 15 2,750 5.455 3 Norton 23 5,361 4.290 4 Nemaha 39 10,231 3.812 5 Cheyenne 9 2,657 3.387 6 Edwards 8 2,798 2.859 7 Hodgeman 5 1,794 2.787 8 Sheridan 7 2,521 2.777 9 Brown 26 9,564 2.719 10 Harper 14 5,436 2.575 11 Clark 5 1,994 2.508 12 Stanton 5 2,006 2.493 13 Decatur 7 2,827 2.476 14 Cloud 21 8,786 2.390 15 Wichita 5 2,119 2.360 16 Kearny 9 3,838 2.345 17 Phillips 12 5,234 2.293 18 Russell 15 6,856 2.188 19 Trego 6 2,803 2.141 20 Rush 6 3,036 1.976 21 Morton 5 2,587 1.933 22 Scott 9 4,823 1.866 23 Rooks 9 4,920 1.829 24 Grant 13 7,150 1.818 25 Logan 5 2,794 1.790 26 Lyon 56 33,195 1.687 27 Stafford 7 4,156 1.684 28 Pratt 15 9,164 1.637 29 Rawlins 4 2,530 1.581 30 Ellis 45 28,553 1.576 31 Gray 9 5,988 1.503 32 Clay 12 8,002 1.500 33 Coffey 12 8,179 1.467 34 Thomas 11 7,777 1.414 35 Ottawa 8 5,704 1.403 36 Reno 81 61,998 1.306 37 Lane 2 1,535 1.303 38 Republic 6 4,636 1.294 39 Ford 43 33,619 1.279 40 Meade 5 4,033 1.240 41 Graham 3 2,482 1.209 42 Sherman 7 5,917 1.183 43 Finney 42 36,467 1.152 44 Ellsworth 7 6,102 1.147 45 Chase 3 2,648 1.133 46 Barton 29 25,779 1.125 47 Wyandotte 185 165,429 1.118 48 Cowley 37 34,908 1.060 49 Shawnee 187 176,875 1.057 50 Wabaunsee 7 6,931 1.010 51 Kingman 7 7,152 0.979 52 McPherson 27 28,542 0.946 53 Jefferson 17 19,043 0.893 54 Saline 46 54,224 0.848 55 Greeley 1 1,232 0.812 56 Cherokee 16 19,939 0.802 57 Doniphan 6 7,600 0.789 58 Pawnee 5 6,414 0.780 59 Crawford 30 38,818 0.773 60 Seward 16 21,428 0.747 61 Washington 4 5,406 0.740 62 Stevens 4 5,485 0.729 63 Johnson 421 602,401 0.699 64 Jewell 2 2,879 0.695 65 Jackson 9 13,171 0.683 66 Barber 3 4,427 0.678 67 Wallace 1 1,518 0.659 68 Dickinson 12 18,466 0.650 69 Allen 8 12,369 0.647 70 Woodson 2 3,138 0.637 71 Montgomery 20 31,829 0.628 72 Osage 10 15,949 0.627 73 Sedgwick 321 516,042 0.622 74 Chautauqua 2 3,250 0.615 75 Harvey 21 34,429 0.610 76 Comanche 1 1,700 0.588 77 Wilson 5 8,525 0.587 78 Atchison 9 16,073 0.560 79 Bourbon 8 14,534 0.550 80 Morris 3 5,620 0.534 81 Sumner 12 22,836 0.525 82 Marshall 5 9,707 0.515 83 Franklin 13 25,544 0.509 84 Labette 9 19,618 0.459 85 Marion 5 11,884 0.421 86 Leavenworth 34 81,758 0.416 87 Kiowa 1 2,475 0.404 88 Lincoln 1 2,962 0.338 89 Mitchell 2 5,979 0.335 90 Greenwood 2 5,982 0.334 91 Rice 3 9,537 0.315 92 Neosho 5 16,007 0.312 93 Linn 3 9,703 0.309 94 Osborne 1 3,421 0.292 95 Miami 10 34,237 0.292 96 Smith 1 3,583 0.279 97 Douglas 33 122,259 0.270 98 Anderson 2 7,858 0.255 99 Butler 17 66,911 0.254 100 Haskell 1 3,968 0.252 101 Riley 16 74,232 0.216 102 Geary 6 31,670 0.189 103 Pottawatomie 3 24,383 0.123 104 Elk 0 2,530 0.000 105 Hamilton 0 2,539 0.000