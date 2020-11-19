Want to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving? Here are Wichita-area locations

With the Thanksgiving holiday less than a week away, some people may want to get tested for COVID-19 before family gatherings.

Health experts recommend that people who aren’t experiencing symptoms after having close contact with an infected person should wait five to seven days to get tested. Testing earlier may lead to a negative result, even though the level of virus is still growing.

There are several different kinds of COVID tests. Tests that have to send samples to a laboratory take longer to get results, but they are more sensitive. Rapid tests provide test results more quickly, but they are less sensitive.

A rapid serology or antibody test uses blood drops to determine whether a patient has antibodies from an infection. A rapid antigen nasal pharyngeal test is used to determine whether a patient has an active COVID infection.

There are nasal and throat PCR tests, which are considered the best test for detecting an active infection, which use a throat swab. A saliva PCR test, which involves spitting into a container, is used to detect an active infection, though it is not as accurate. Both take longer to get results.

Sedgwick County Health Department

The Sedgwick County Health Department offers drive-through sampling for nasal swabs and saliva specimens at 620 N. Edgemoor. Testing is free for county residents, regardless of symptoms.

Priority testing is given to people with symptoms, as well as front-line asymptomatic groups, such as health care workers, teachers and first responders. People in those and other groups can be tested weekly, while other asymptomatic people can be tested once.

Results are expected in four to six days. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-660-1022. Testing is from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

County’s mobile testing sites

The county health department’s mobile testing unit will be at the Haysville Community Center 8:30-11-30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, and the Derby Madison Park Pavilion at the same time on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The tests are nasal swabs. Appointments are not required.

The week after Thanksgiving, the health department will have mobile testing sites at Tabernacle Bible Church on Nov. 30, YMCA Farha Sport Center on Dec. 1, University United Methodist Church on Dec. 3 and Pathways Church in Goddard on Dec. 4.

Wichita testing locations

The Sedgwick County Health Department lists several testing locations in Wichita, but none outside of the city. Those locations are:

GraceMed Health Clinic near 13th and Broadway offers free, appointment-based, drive-up testing to both symptomatic and symptomatic people. Results are expected in three to eight days. More information is available at 316-866-2000.

Hunter Health Clinic near Central and Grove has free testing, but does not test asymptomatic people. Phone number is 316-262-2415.

HealthCore Clinic at 2707 E. 21st St. offers free testing, regardless of symptoms. Phone number is 316-691-0249.





Wichita COVID Testing at 7015 E. Central offers rapid antigen, saliva PCR, throat PCR and rapid antibody testing at a cost. Results range between 15 minutes and 24 hours. More information is available online at wichitacovidtesting.com.

Ascension Via Christi’s Immediate Care near 21st and Tyler offers no-cost testing. The facility is temporarily redirecting immediate care visitors to the immediate care at 3311 E. Murdock. The phone number is 316-274-9789.

Ascension Via Christi’s Immediate Care at 3311 E. Murdock tests symptomatic patients only. There is a cost, and the facility will bill insurance. More information is available at 316-274-8107.

MedExpress Urgent Care Center near 13th and Maize tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. The office visit costs $129 and the lab costs $100, though patient insurance may cover the bill. Rapid tests with results during the visit and send-out lab tests with results in two to three days are available. Phone number is 316-733-2733.

MedExpress Urgent Care Center near 31st and Seneca tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. The office visit costs $129 and the lab costs $100, though patient insurance may cover the bill. Rapid tests with results during the visit and send-out lab tests with results in two to three days are available. Phone number is 316-522-4635.





CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy offers COVID-19 testing at select MinuteClinic locations. Appointments can be scheduled online for people who meet certain criteria. There is a cost, though insurance may be billed. Average turnaround time is three to four days. More information is available at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Kroger

Kroger Health offers COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at pharmacy locations for $25, including at Dillons stores. The blood-based tests get results in about 15 minutes. Appointments can be scheduled online at kroger.com/health/pharmacy/covid-care.

Andover

The Butler County Health Department reports two COVID-19 testing sites in Andover.

The health department operates a free testing location in Andover on Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-321-3400. The tests are not rapid. To be tested, you must have at least one COVID symptom or have a recent exposure to a COVID-positive person.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care at 231 S. Andover Road also offers testing, with pre-registration required, the health department said. Phone number is 316-733-9355.