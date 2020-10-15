Wear masks to family gatherings, including Thanksgiving, White House tells Kansas

The Trump administration is advising Kansans to wear masks if they go to family gatherings, such as Thanksgiving, and that college students should be tested for the coronavirus prior to going home for the holidays.

This week’s report from the White House COVID-19 task force warns Kansans of the potential for spreading the coronavirus at family get-togethers, especially Thanksgiving.

“The majority of cases are from interactions at home with friends and family,” the White House report states. “Kansans should know that such gatherings must be limited in size and include both masks and social distancing.”

The report also recommends testing college students before sending them home to their families.

“Work with university students to keep cases low, with the goal of low transmission in preparation for Thanksgiving,” the report states. “Implement antibody testing to understand fraction of students who have been infected and plan for spring semester accordingly. Tests all university students before dismissing them for Thanksgiving.”

The report, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, also suggests that lax health policies and non-compliance with guidelines can worsen the pandemic.

”Partial or incomplete mitigation leads to prolonged community spread and increased fatalities,” the report states.

The White House report has Kansas in the red zone for the rate of new cases compared to population and the orange zone for the positive test rate. The Sunflower State had the 13th-highest case rate, the 13th-highest test positivity rate and the 10th-highest death rate in the country last week.

A Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesperson did not answer questions on Thanksgiving guidance and whether the state plans to test all college students. The KDHE secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, noted the spread of the virus among family during his Wednesday news conference.

“The thing that I find most interesting (about clusters in Kansas) is how people really don’t think they can get it from their family,” Norman said. “We see so many that are related to their families. Weddings and funerals, for example, and home gatherings.

“And please don’t take that wrong. I believe, especially in a time like this, we want to remain close to those we love. Our family members are dear to us. But we can get it from our family members, and we have to have some degree of sensibility in being careful with our own family members, because they’re the ones that it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t think I could get it from them,’ but I think you have to remember that you can.”

Norman warned against intentionally getting infected by the coronavirus, similar to a chickenpox party, which he also called a bad idea. People who get COVID-19 can be infected again later. It also spreads the disease further.

“Deliberately getting it is a bad idea, because it does allow for continued spread,” Norman said. “There’s a lot of vulnerable people who will not survive. And keep in mind there’s a lot of people that are what we’re referring to as ‘long-haulers’ — the people that had it over the long haul, or over 100 days, and it’s still manifesting significant symptoms. It’s nothing to be trifled with.”

Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household is considered low-risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but several factors can increase the risk of getting infected or infecting others during the holidays.

The risk factors include the community levels of COVID-19, the location and duration of the gathering, the number of attendees, the locations they traveled from, their behaviors at the gathering and their behaviors before the gathering.

The CDC recommends shorter, outdoor gatherings with a small number of people, which would be considered a “moderate risk.” There is no specific limit on the number of attendees. Attendees should social distance, wear masks and wash their hands frequently. People who are at an increased risk of severe illness or who live or work with someone with a higher risk should not attend in-person holiday celebrations.

Handling food and eating is not directly associated with spreading COVID-19, but it is still possible to spread it by touching objects and then touching your face, according to the CDC. Recommendations for meals include following health guidelines while preparing meals and eating and bringing your own food instead of a potluck or buffet.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has issued guidance for Halloween and other fall celebrations.

“While many traditional celebrations can be higher-risk for spreading COVID-19, there are safer, alternative ways to celebrate,” the health department said in a statement. “If you do participate in trick-or-treating activities, there are several ways to stay safe while having fun.”

The recommendations include social distancing, wearing a face mask, frequent use of hand sanitizer, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and making individual goodie bags instead of using communal bowls.”

Ideas for lower-risk activities include a virtual costume contest, decorating your home, carving pumpkins outside at a safe distance from friends and home-based scavenger hunts for treats.