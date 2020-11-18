Derby, Maize and Maize South high schools among 52 active school clusters in Kansas

State public health officials identified four active coronavirus clusters at schools in Sedgwick County on Wednesday as the local health department continues to not name school with clusters.

Derby High School, Derby Middle School, Maize High School and Maize South High School were all listed on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s list of active outbreaks of COVID-19. Maize Elementary School was removed from the list after being added last week.

It’s removal indicates there were fewer than five new cases associated with the cluster in the last 14 days.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 13 active clusters related to schools as of Tuesday, but has only ever publicly identified the Derby High outbreak. The KDHE first reported a cluster on the Derby High football team in late September, and the school itself has been listed as an active cluster for more than a month.

“KDHE has been posting and notifying the public of school clusters in its Wednesday website update,” Sedgwick County spokesperson Kate Flavin said on Friday. “I am not sure why their information is not consistent with what is shared on the Sedgwick County dashboard. We will look into this. Please note that the school and school-related clusters are contained and families should be notified by the schools if there is COVID-19.”

Both the Maize and Derby school districts have switched middle and high schools to remote learning through the Thanksgiving break. Maize has also sent elementary students home for online learning.

Those four schools were the only ones from the Wichita area included on the KDHE list, though the state health department does not identify all active clusters. There were 52 active school clusters on Wednesday

Kansas has had 83 total clusters at schools — an increase of 18 in one week.

In the last week, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported new clusters at three schools, three businesses and eight long-term care facilities. Only the long-term care facilities were publicly named.

Statewide, there were 92 new clusters in one week from all categories, including 23 at nursing homes, 12 at private events, 11 at hospitals and other health care facilities and 10 at businesses. The KDHE reports cluster information weekly.

The KDHE’s Wednesday report showed 5,853 new cases in the state since Monday, along with 60 new deaths and 130 new hospitalizations. There were 36 more patients admitted to ICUs, and nine more placed on ventilators. All of the patients who died were 55 or older. The new hospitalizations included multiple patients from every adult age group, as well as one patient in the 10-17 age group.

The state reported 1,135 new cases in Sedgwick County in the last two days, along with 25 new hospitalizations from county residents. There were three more patients admitted to ICUs. Wichita hospitals hit their intensive care unit capacities weeks ago, the local health department has reported.

Kansas has now had 128,594 total cases, 1,326 total deaths and 4,561 total hospitalizations. Sedgwick County has had 22,390 total cases and 598 total hospitalizations, according to the KDHE. The county health department has reported 140 deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.