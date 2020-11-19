Kansas has 409 active outbreaks of COVID-19. KDHE named 115 of those clusters.

Kansas has 409 active coronavirus clusters after public health officials found 92 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday identified 115 of those active outbreaks — nearly half of which were at long-term care facilities.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 98 nursing homes and other care facilities, 51 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 36 schools, 27 private events, 18 hospitals or other health care centers, 11 sports, 10 religious gatherings, nine group homes, seven jails or prisons, five colleges or universities, three daycares and one camp.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report.

It is unclear why McPherson County’s Bethany College and Central Christian College were listed under the school category and not the college category. The report also does not list Maize South’s location as Wichita. The Grossman Residential Reentry Center was moved from the correctional facility category to the group living category.

Schools

*Bethany College, Lindsborg, McPherson County, 13 cases.

*Central Christian College of Kansas, McPherson, McPherson County, seven cases.

*Clay Center Community High School, Clay Center, Clay County, nine cases.

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, 10 cases.





*Derby Middle School, Derby, Sedgwick County, 10 cases.

*Dodge City High School, Dodge City, Ford County, 18 cases.

*Dodge City Middle School, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

*Eudora High School, Eudora, Douglas County, eight cases.

*Fort Scott High School, Fort Scott, Bourbon County, seven cases.

*Maize High School, Maize, Sedgwick County, 19 cases.

*Maize South high School, Maize, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

*Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, five cases.

Sabetha Elementary, Sabetha, Nemaha County, 13 cases.





Soderstrom Elementary School, Lindsborg, McPherson County, five cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, 15 cases.

*Wallace County Schools, Sharon Springs, Wallace County, five cases.

Sports

*Washburn University Football, Topeka, Shawnee County, 13 cases.

Colleges or Universities

*Allen Community College, Iola, Allen County, five cases.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Atchison County, eight cases.

Emporia State University, Emporia, Lyon County, 37 cases.

Fort Hays State University, Hays, Ellis County, 14 cases.

*Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 27 cases.

*Sterling College, Sterling, Rice County, six cases.

Daycare

*Building Blocks Daycare, Lenexa, Johnson County, six cases.

*Citizens Clubhouse, Colby, Thomas County, 10 cases.

Religious Gathering

Cornerstone Christian Church, Fredonia, Wilson County, 16 cases.





Health Care Facility

*Kansas Neurological Institute, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.





*MCDS Inc., McPherson, McPherson County, 10 cases.

*Reno County Youth Services, Hutchinson, Reno County, 15 cases.

*St. Francis Inpatient Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

*Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, nine cases.

Bar or Restaurant

*Buffalo Wild Wings, Salina, Saline County, five cases.

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

*Anesthesia Associates of Central Kansas, Salina, Saline County, five cases.

Cargill, Dodge City, Ford County, nine cases.





*Hostess Brands Emporia, Emporia, Lyon County, 20 cases.

*Independent Living of Smith Center, Smith Center, Smith County, seven cases.

*McClane Company, Shawnee County, Johnson County, nine cases.

National Beef, Dodge City, Ford County, 13 cases.





*Pinnacle Gymnastics, Shawnee, Johnson County, six cases.

*Simmons Pet Food, Emporia, Lyon County, 12 cases.

*Tyson Foods, Emporia, Lyon County, 13 cases.

Group Living Facility





*Arrowhead West, Dodge City, Ford County, six cases.

*Brown County Developmental Services, Hiawatha, Brown County, 11 cases.

Equi-Venture Farms, Topeka, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

Grossman Residential Reentry Center, Leavenworth, Leavenworth County, five cases.

St. Francis Ministries, Salina, Saline County, 20 cases.

*TECH Inc., Hutchinson, Reno County, six cases.

Correctional Facilities

Atchison County Jail, Atchison, Atchison County, 28 cases.

*Butler County Adult Detention, El Dorado, Butler County, five cases.

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 55 cases.

Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, 45 cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 311 cases.





Norton Correctional Facility, Norton, Norton County, 78 cases.

*Shawnee County Jail, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

*Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 13 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Aberdeen Village, Olathe, Johnson County, 11 cases.

Aldersgate Village, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

*Anthony Community Care Center, Anthony, Harper County, 10 cases.

Attica Long Term Care Facility, Attica, Harper County, seven cases.





Azria Health, Olathe, Johnson County, 13 cases.

Belleville Healthcare Center, Belleville, Republic County, seven cases.

*Bethany Village, McPherson, McPherson County, six cases.

*Brighton Place West, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

Brookdale Leawood, Leawood, Johnson County, six cases.

*Brookdale OP 119th, Overland Park, Johnson County, six cases.

*Brookdale Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

Brookdale Overland Park Skilled Nursing Facility, Overland Park, Johnson County, seven cases.





Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, Johnson County, five cases.

Cedar Lake Village, Olathe, Johnson County, five cases.

*Delmar Gardens of Lenexa, Lenexa, Johnson County, five cases.

*Eastridge Nursing Facility, Centralia, Nemaha County, seven cases.

Eskridge Care & Rehab, Eskridge, Wabaunsee County, 29 cases.





*Family Health & Rehab, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Garden Terrace at Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

*Good Samaritan Society Olathe, Olathe, Johnson County, five cases.

Greystone Assisted Living, Iola, Allen County, 21 cases.

Healthcare Resort of Olathe, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.





Homestead of Olathe Memory Unit, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.





Homestead of Topeka, Topeka, Shawnee County, 19 cases.

*Kansas Masonic Home, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Lakeview Village Long Term Care, Lenexa, Johnson County, 21 cases.

*Legacy of Herington, Herington, Dickinson County, seven cases.

Lexington Park Health and Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

McCrite Plaza, Topeka, Shawnee County, 21 cases.





Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital, Prairie Village, Johnson County, 16 cases.





Medicalodges Kinsley, Kinsley, Edwards County, 10 cases.

*Medicalodges of Valley Center, Valley Center, Sedgwick County, 13 cases.

*Medicalodges of Wichita, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

*Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Reno County, seven cases.

Merriam Gardens, Shawnee, Johnson County, 14 cases.

Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, seven cases.

*Mt. Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Cloud County, six cases.

Orchard Gardens, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 22 cases.

Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

*Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, Cloud County, 10 cases.

Pine Village, Moundridge, McPherson County, eight cases.





*Pleasant View Home, McPherson, McPherson County, five cases.

Reflection Living, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.





*Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Wichita, Sedgwick County, eight cases.

Riverbend Assisted Living, Great Bend, Barton County, 10 cases.

*SeniorCare Homes, Prairie Village, Johnson County, five cases.

Shawnee Gardens, Shawnee, Johnson County, 18 cases.

Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care, Hoxie, Sheridan County, 14 cases.

*Stratford Commons, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

Sunrise of Lenexa, Lenexa, Johnson County, 31 cases.





Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, Reno County, 22 cases.

The Legacy on 10th Avenue, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

*The Wheatlands Health Care Center, Kingman, Kingman County, six cases.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor, Topeka, Shawnee County, 22 cases.





Victoria Falls, Andover, Butler County, five cases.

Wallace County Community Care Center, Sharon Springs, Wallace, five cases.





Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell, Russell County, seven cases.