Kansas has 409 active outbreaks of COVID-19. KDHE named 115 of those clusters.

Kansas has 409 active coronavirus clusters after public health officials found 92 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday identified 115 of those active outbreaks — nearly half of which were at long-term care facilities.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 98 nursing homes and other care facilities, 51 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 36 schools, 27 private events, 18 hospitals or other health care centers, 11 sports, 10 religious gatherings, nine group homes, seven jails or prisons, five colleges or universities, three daycares and one camp.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report.

It is unclear why McPherson County’s Bethany College and Central Christian College were listed under the school category and not the college category. The report also does not list Maize South’s location as Wichita. The Grossman Residential Reentry Center was moved from the correctional facility category to the group living category.

