Coronavirus

KDHE names more coronavirus clusters in Kansas. Here’s the list of 92 out of 357.

Kansas has 357 active coronavirus clusters after public health officials found 108 new outbreaks in the past week.

That is an increase of 60 active clusters from one week ago, data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows. There has been a total of 1,097 clusters, accounting for 643 of the 1,215 total pandemic deaths in the state.

The increase in the number of clusters primarily came from new outbreaks at 43 nursing homes, 13 schools, 13 private businesses and 10 private events.

The KDHE on Wednesday identified 92 of the 357 active outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Both numbers are the highest they have ever been, up from naming 50 of 297 locations last week.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE initially identified five private events — including two weddings — in last week’s report. They were removed in an update the next day.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 96 long-term care facilities, 46 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 25 schools, 23 private events, 13 governments, 11 health care facilities, 11 correctional facilities, 10 sports teams, 10 colleges or universities, eight religious gatherings, seven group living facilities, three daycares, one camp and one public event.

The new clusters plus the existing clusters resulted in 2,094 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 47 deaths in the past week.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report.

Schools

Sports

Colleges or Universities

Religious Gathering

Health Care Facility

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Government

Group Living Facility

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

