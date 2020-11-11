KDHE names more coronavirus clusters in Kansas. Here’s the list of 92 out of 357.

Kansas has 357 active coronavirus clusters after public health officials found 108 new outbreaks in the past week.

That is an increase of 60 active clusters from one week ago, data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows. There has been a total of 1,097 clusters, accounting for 643 of the 1,215 total pandemic deaths in the state.

The increase in the number of clusters primarily came from new outbreaks at 43 nursing homes, 13 schools, 13 private businesses and 10 private events.

The KDHE on Wednesday identified 92 of the 357 active outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Both numbers are the highest they have ever been, up from naming 50 of 297 locations last week.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE initially identified five private events — including two weddings — in last week’s report. They were removed in an update the next day.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 96 long-term care facilities, 46 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 25 schools, 23 private events, 13 governments, 11 health care facilities, 11 correctional facilities, 10 sports teams, 10 colleges or universities, eight religious gatherings, seven group living facilities, three daycares, one camp and one public event.

The new clusters plus the existing clusters resulted in 2,094 cases, 38 hospitalizations and 47 deaths in the past week.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report.

Schools

*Caney Valley High School, Caney, Montgomery County, five cases.

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Faris Elementary, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

*Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

*Maize Elementary, Maize, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

Newton High School, Newton, Harvey County, seven cases.

*Pittsburg Community Middle School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, five cases.

Sabetha Elementary, Sabetha, Nemaha County, 23 cases.

*Soderstrom Elementary School, Lindsborg, McPherson County, nine cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, 29 cases.

Weskan School, Weskan, Wallace County, five cases.

Sports

Pittsburg State University Football Team, Pittsburg, Crawford County, eight cases.

Colleges or Universities

Benedictine College, Atchison, Atchison County, five cases.

Emporia State University, Emporia, Lyon County, 22 cases.

Fort Hays State University, Hays, Ellis County, 16 cases.

Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 40 cases.

Religious Gathering

*Church of the Nazarene, Winfield, Cowley County, five cases.

*Cornerstone Christian Church, Fredonia, Wilson County, 11 cases.

Health Care Facility

*Flint Hills Community Health Center, Emporia, Lyon County, five cases.

Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, Topeka, Shawnee County, 21 cases.

*Newman Regional Health, Emporia, Lyon County, eight cases.

*Wesley Hospital, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

*AGCO Corporation, Hesston, Harvey County, 14 cases.

Cargill, Dodge City, Ford County, 13 cases.

Central Plastics Inc., McPherson, McPherson County, five cases.

*Hill Trash Pickup, Sharon Springs, Wallace County, six cases.

*Lowe’s Store, Salina, Saline County, five cases.

National Beef, Dodge City, Ford County, 13 cases.

*Pride Ag Coop, Hanston, Hodgeman County, nine cases.

*Unique Metal Fabrication, Pittsburg, Crawford County, seven cases.

*Walmart Supercenter, Dodge City, Ford County, 10 cases.

Wilde Tool Co., Hiawatha, Brown County, five cases.

Government

*City of Liberal, Liberal, Seward County, five cases.

*Saline County Treasurer Office, Salina, Saline County, five cases.

*Thomas County Courthouse, Colby, Thomas County, five cases.

Group Living Facility

*Equi-Venture Farms, Topeka, Shawnee County, 22 cases.

*St. Francis Ministries, Salina, Saline County, 18 cases.

Correctional Facilities

*Atchison County Jail, Atchison, Atchison County, 30 cases.

*El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 17 cases.

Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, 23 cases.

*Grossman Residential Reentry Center, Leavenworth, Leavenworth County, seven cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 280 cases.

*Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

Norton Correctional Facility, Norton, Norton County, 154 cases.

*Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Aberdeen Village, Olathe, Johnson County, 10 cases.

*Aldersgate Village, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

*Asbury Park, Newton, Harvey County, 12 cases.

*Atchison Senior Village, Atchison, Atchison County, six cases.

*Attica Long Term Care Facility, Attica, Harper County, 10 cases.

*Azria Health, Olathe, Johnson County, 19 cases.

*Belleville Healthcare Center, Belleville, Republic County, 15 cases.

*Brookdale Leawood, Leawood, Johnson County, 13 cases.

*Brookdale Overland Park Skilled Nursing Facility, Overland Park, Johnson County, seven cases.

Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, Johnson County, eight cases.

*Cedar Lake Village, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.

ComfortCare Homes of Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Crawford County, seven cases.

*Eskridge Care & Rehab, Eskridge, Wabaunsee County, 15 cases.

*Greystone Assisted Living, Allen County, 20 cases.

Guest Home Estates, Fort Scott, Bourbon County, five cases.

*Healthcare Resort of Olathe, Olathe, Johnson County, seven cases.

*Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore, Hodgeman County, six cases.

Homestead of Olathe Memory Unit, Olathe, Johnson County, eight cases.

*Homestead of Topeka, Topeka, Shawnee County, nine cases.

*Lakeview Village Long Term Care, Lenexa, Johnson County, 15 cases.

*Lexington Park Health and Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

Life Care Center of Seneca, Seneca, Nemaha County, five cases.

*McCrite Plaza in November, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

*McCrite Plaza in October cluster No. 2, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

*Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital, Prairie Village, Johnson County, 16 cases.

Medicalodges Kinsley, Kinsley, Edwards County, 17 cases.

Merriam Gardens, Shawnee, Johnson County, 16 cases.

Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, 13 cases.

*Orchard Gardens, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 12 cases.

*Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare, Overland Park, Johnson County, nine cases.

*Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg, Phillips County, seven cases.

*Pine Village, Moundridge, McPherson County, five cases.

Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Center, Topeka, Shawnee County, 13 cases.

*Reflection Living, Hutchinson, Reno County, six cases.

*Riverbend Assisted Living, Great Bend, Barton County, seven cases.

*Shawnee Gardens, Shawnee, Johnson County, 15 cases.

*Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care, Hoxie, Sheridan County, five cases.

St. Luke Living Center, Marion, Marion County, six cases.

*Sunrise of Lenexa, Lenexa, Johnson County, 29 cases.

*Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, Reno County, 12 cases.

The Legacy on 10th Avenue, Topeka, Shawnee County, 14 cases.

The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, six cases.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor, Topeka, Shawnee County, 25 cases.

*Victoria Falls, Andover, Butler County, 11 cases.

*Villa Maria Skilled Nursing, Mulvane, Sumner County, five cases.

Wallace County Community Care Center, Sharon Springs, Wallace, five cases.

*Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell, Russell County, eight cases.