As COVID case and positive test rates rise, here’s how your Wichita area ZIP code fares

As coronavirus pandemic indicators continue to worsen in the Wichita area, some parts of Sedgwick County are doing worse than others on two key metrics.

Data from the Sedgwick County Health Department shows many ZIP codes had case rates and positive test rates more than double the red zone thresholds set by the White House COVID-19 task force.

The county health department’s online ZIP code map is updated on Mondays with the total number of tests and confirmed cases. The map can be accessed at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/.

The county has released the numbers since May 20. The Eagle has recorded the data since June 29, using the statistics to calculate the number of new cases per capita and the positivity rate.

Between Nov. 2 and Monday, the Wichita ZIP codes combined for 43.8 new cases per 10,000 people. That was up from the rate of 33.3 new cases from the previous week.

Suburban and rural ZIP codes in Sedgwick County combined for 43.1 new cases per 10,000 people in that same time period, which was up from 29.5 the previous week.

The Wichita ZIP codes collectively had a positive test rate of 23.16%, up from 22.63%. The suburban and rural ZIP codes had a positive test rate of 24.22%, up from 22.98%.

Various towns in the metro area had higher rates, as did certain areas of the city.

Calculating disease rates per population and the positive test rate are common in public health. Sedgwick County’s health director has said those numbers are the most important ones on the county’s weekly COVID-19 metrics report.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment uses two-week rates, where 150 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks is the red zone threshold, as is a positivity rate above 15%.

The White House COVID-19 task force uses a one-week rate where 100 new cases per 100,000 people is the red zone threshold, as is a positivity rate above 10%.

A rate of 100 new cases per 100,000 people is equivalent to 10 per 10,000 or one per 1,000. The rate is calculated by taking the number of new cases, dividing by the population and multiplying by 100,000.

The positive test rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of total tests.

A full list of ZIP codes in Sedgwick County is available below with totals as of Monday and increases since the last week. The report includes the population, number of tests administered, confirmed cases, the rate of new cases per 10,000 people and the positive test rate.

The county’s online map does not list the number of new tests, new cases, the new case rate or the positivity rate. The Eagle calculated those values using statistics listed in county data on Monday and Nov. 2.

For total tests and total confirmed cases, if a ZIP code has five or fewer of either category, the county does not report the exact number.

Two ZIP codes — for McConnell Air Force Base and Wichita State University — do not have data because they have no population. County officials have said that members of the military who live in on-base housing are included in the surrounding 67210 ZIP code.

Many of the ZIP code areas in Sedgwick County extend into neighboring counties. The ZIP code population data on the map includes people who live in other counties, but the number of tests and cases only include Sedgwick County residents.

The case rate per population includes Sedgwick County residents who were tested compared with the total population of the ZIP code, including other counties. That means case rates are likely underestimated for ZIP codes that extend into neighboring counties, such as Mulvane’s.

Names of towns from other counties are included solely as a reference for the relative location of the ZIP code.

Sedgwick County ZIP codes and COVID-19 statistics

67001 — Andale: 1,508 people, 387 total tests, 41 confirmed cases. There were four new cases last week, for a rate of 26.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 19.05%.

67016 — Bentley: 558 people, 103 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67017 — Benton: 2,408 people, 58 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67020 — Burrton: 1,692 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67025 — Cheney: 3,780 people, 905 tests, 115 cases. There were 23 new cases last week, for a rate of 60.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 43.40%.

67026 — Clearwater: 4,802 people, 1,205 tests, 138 cases. There were 18 new cases last week, for a rate of 37.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 14.88%.

67030 — Colwich: 2,861 people, 564 tests, 74 cases. There were six new cases last week, for a rate of 21.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 13.64%.

67031 — Conway Springs: 2,607 people, nine tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67037 — Derby: 28,364 people, 6,671 tests, 567 cases. There were 109 new cases last week, for a rate of 38.4 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.88%.

67039 — Douglass: 3,255 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67050 — Garden Plain: 1,939 people, 376 tests, 72 cases. There were 10 new cases last week, for a rate of 51.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 38.46%.

67052 — Goddard: 9,357 people, 2,030 tests, 237 cases. There were 47 new cases last week, for a rate of 50.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 31.97%.

67055 — Greenwich: 138 people, 13 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67060 — Haysville: 14,210 people, 3,474 tests, 344 cases. There were 59 new cases last week, for a rate of 41.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.08%.

67067 — Kechi: 1,735 people, 425 tests, 43 cases. There were nine new cases last week, for a rate of 51.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 28.13%.

67101 — Maize: 4,899 people, 1,255 tests, 108 cases. There were 25 new cases last week, for a rate of 51.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.25%.

67106 — Milton: 272 people, 13 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67108 — Mount Hope: 1,601 people, 355 tests, 38 cases. There were six new cases last week, for a rate of 37.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 28.57%.

67110 — Mulvane: 8,891 people, 1,592 tests, 144 cases. There were 31 new cases last week, for a rate of 34.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.20%.

67118 — Norwich: 703 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67120 — Peck: 1,011 people, 108 tests, 19 cases. There were four new cases last week, for a rate of 39.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 50.00%.

67133 — Rose Hill: 6,395 people, 29 tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.

67135 — Sedgwick: 3,260 people, 247 tests, 11 cases. There were three new cases last week, for a rate of 9.2 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 9.09%.

67147 — Valley Center: 10,537 people, 2,533 tests, 253 cases. There were 73 new cases last week, for a rate of 69.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 27.44%.

67149 — Viola: 863 people, 190 tests, 31 cases. There were five new cases last week, for a rate of 57.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 33.33%.

67202 — Wichita: 1,671 people, 840 tests, 126 cases. There were 17 new cases last week, for a rate of 101.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 34.00%.

67203 — Wichita: 29,540 people, 8,805 tests, 1,266 cases. There were 141 new cases last week, for a rate of 47.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.77%.

67204 — Wichita and Park City: 21,783 people, 5,396 tests, 803 cases. There were 115 new cases last week, for a rate of 52.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 29.72%.

67205 — Wichita: 19,444 people, 4,889 tests, 486 cases. There were 111 new cases last week, for a rate of 57.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 30.49%.

67206 — Wichita: 16,106 people, 6,661 tests, 488 cases. There were 94 new cases last week, for a rate of 58.4 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 13.02%.

67207 — Wichita: 28,313 people, 7,488 tests, 785 cases. There were 126 new cases last week, for a rate of 44.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.66%.

67208 — Wichita: 17,703 people, 5,888 tests, 612 cases. There were 89 new cases last week, for a rate of 50.3 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 22.31%.

67209 — Wichita: 13,380 people, 3,593 tests, 420 cases. There were 85 new cases last week, for a rate of 63.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 28.24%.

67210 — Wichita: 9,722 people, 1,764 tests, 216 cases. There were 21 new cases last week, for a rate of 21.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.79%.

67211 — Wichita: 18,974 people, 5,092 tests, 568 cases. There were 83 new cases last week, for a rate of 43.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 22.13%.

67212 — Wichita: 44,824 people, 10,950 tests, 1,105 cases. There were 183 new cases last week, for a rate of 40.8 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 20.27%.

67213 — Wichita: 23,117 people, 5,283 tests, 601 cases. There were 103 new cases last week, for a rate of 44.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.70%.

67214 — Wichita: 14,680 people, 5,460 tests, 586 cases. There were 72 new cases last week, for a rate of 49.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.24%.

67215 — Wichita: 6,128 people, 1,501 tests, 198 cases. There were 41 new cases last week, for a rate of 66.9 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 31.30%.

67216 — Wichita: 23,223 people, 5,457 tests, 631 cases. There were 100 new cases last week, for a rate of 43.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.84%.

67217 — Wichita: 30,313 people, 7,236 tests, 740 cases. There were 135 new cases last week, for a rate of 44.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 22.77%.

67218 — Wichita: 22,499 people, 6,350 tests, 668 cases. There were 125 new cases last week, for a rate of 55.6 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 27.11%.

67219 — Park City or Wichita: 13,398 people, 3,780 tests, 344 cases. There were 59 new cases last week, for a rate of 44.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.00%.

67220 — Bel Aire or Wichita: 14,060 people, 4,022 tests, 406 cases. There were 68 new cases last week, for a rate of 48.4 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 24.11%.

67221 — McConnell AFB: zero population, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was no case change.

67223 — Wichita: 582 people, 91 tests, 11 cases. There were three new case last week, for a rate of 51.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 42.86%.

67226 — Bel Aire and Wichita: 20,442 people, 6,046 tests, 534 cases. There were 88 new cases last week, for a rate of 43.0 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 21.10%.

67227 — Wichita: 304 population, 106 tests, 16 cases. There were no new cases last week, for a rate of zero new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was zero percent, with four new tests.

67228 — Wichita: 2,636 people, 666 tests, 64 cases. There were 12 new cases last week, for a rate of 45.5 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 21.05%.

67230 — Wichita: 11,072 people, 3,112 tests, 283 cases. There were 55 new cases last week, for a rate of 49.7 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 23.50%.

67232 — Wichita: 664 people, 58 tests, seven cases. There was one new cases last week, for a rate of 15.1 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 25.00%.

67235 — Wichita: 13,210 people, 3,247 tests, 324 cases. There were 60 new cases last week, for a rate of 45.4 new cases per 10,000 people. The positive test rate was 23.44%.

67260 — Wichita State University: zero population, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was no case change.

67543 — Haven: 2,029 people, five or fewer tests, five or fewer cases. There was an unknown case change.