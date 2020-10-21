Updated list of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas names 49 of 235 outbreaks

State public health officials named more coronavirus outbreaks on Wednesday as they reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths connected to clusters in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly list of active outbreaks identified 49 of 235 active cluster locations. The state experienced 40 new clusters in the past week.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but KDHE only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Because of that criteria, KDHE did not identify active clusters at 63 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 33 private businesses including meatpacking plants, 21 schools, 17 colleges or universities, 14 private events, eight health care facilities, seven sports teams or events, seven government offices, six correctional facilities, four group living situations, three religious gatherings, two daycares and one bar or restaurant.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Here are the active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday:

Colleges or Universities

Barclay College, Haviland, Kiowa County, seven cases.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Atchison County, 26 cases.

Bethel College, Newton, Harvey County, eight cases.

Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Reno County, 11 cases.

Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 12 cases.

Schools

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Atchison, Atchison County, seven cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, 10 cases.

Sports

Ottawa University Athletics, Ottawa, Franklin County, eight cases.

Religious Gathering

Saltcity Cowboy Church, South Hutchinson, Reno County, six cases.

Private Business and Meatpacking Plants

First State Bank, Norton, Norton County, eight cases.

National Beef, Dodge City, Ford County, nine cases.

Paolucci Restaurant Deli & Lounge, Atchison, Atchison County, seven cases.

Smithfield, Junction City, Geary County, six cases.

Health Care Facilities

Larksfield Place Health Care, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Sabetha, Nemaha County, six cases.

Group Living Facilities

Rosewood Services, Great Bend, Barton County, six cases.

TECH Inc., Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

Correctional Facilities

Bourbon County Jail, Fort Scott, Bourbon County, 19 cases.

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 69 cases.

Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, 26 cases.

Finney County Jail, Garden City, Finney County, 22 cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 161 cases.

Norton Correctional Facility, Norton, Norton County, 181 cases.

Reno County Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, six cases.

Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 24 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Andbe Home, Norton, Norton County, 74 cases.

Bethesda Home, Goessel, Marion County, eight cases.

Brewster Place, Topeka, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

Brookdale Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, eight cases.

Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, Johnson County, 17 cases.

Cheney Golden Age Home, Cheney, Sedgwick County, 28 cases.

Dignity Care Home, Salina, Saline County, 21 cases.

Diversicare of Hutchinson, Hutchinson, Reno County, 13 cases.

Garden Terrace at Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, 21 cases.

Infinity Park Post Acute and Rehab, Overland Park, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Lakeview Village Long Term Care, Lenexa, Johnson County, 23 cases.

McCrite Plaza, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

Medicalodges of Goddard, Goddard, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Reno County, 27 cases.

Minneapolis Health and Rehabilitation Center, Minneapolis, Ottawa, 15 cases.

Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare, Overland Park, Johnson County, 11 cases.

Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Center, Topeka, Shawnee County, 40 cases.

Reflection Living, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

Rock Creek of Ottawa, Ottawa, Franklin County, eight cases.

Shawnee Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center, Overland Park, Johnson County, six cases.

Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care, Hoxie, Sheridan County, seven cases.

The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care in September, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, 40 cases.

Topside Manor, Goodland, Sherman County, 32 cases.