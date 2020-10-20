Some Wichita middle and high school students return to in-person as COVID data worsen

Some students at Wichita middle and high schools will return to in-person classes as COVID-19 indicators worsen in Sedgwick County and Kansas.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-2 Tuesday during a special meeting to allow the upper grade levels to use a hybrid learning model. Students who chose in-person classes before the school year started will now attend in-person two days a week while staying remote the other three.

Students who originally opted for remote learning will not have the option to use the hybrid plan.

Athletes apparently will still be barred from in-person classes. A previous decision from the school board required students involved in sports and other activities to learn online only during the activity season.

The blended model calls for half of the students who chose in-person to be in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half are in classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of the week would be remote learning. The plan goes into effect on Nov. 9 at the start of the second nine weeks.

“I believe it is time that we start cautiously moving toward more in-person learning,” said board member Stan Reeser, who made the motion.

Board members Ron Rosales and Ben Blankley voted against the plan. Rosales had suggested implementing it for middle schools only.

Blankley warned that in-person students might still be sent home if there is a COVID-19 exposure. Hybrid learning would inevitably lead to some classes being quarantined for 14 days, possibly multiple times during the school year, he said.

“I’m kind of thinking that a hybrid model is the worst of both worlds,” Blankley said.

Kimberly Howard, president of the union United Teachers of Wichita, said teachers believe students need to be in school, but do not want to compromise health and safety.

“We believe the BOE must use the gating criteria as it makes its decision about the learning model for students,” Howard said. “However, common sense and science indicate a near certainty that the next two or three months will see a significant increase in COVID cases.

“Given that near certainty, given the experiences of our elementary teachers and support staff thus far with a mixed learning model, and given the unanswered questions about the proposed plans for middle and high school, we are very concerned about the district’s readiness to bring middle and high school students back.”

The decision to allow some students to attend in-person classes some of the week comes as COVID-19 indicators worsen, including the rate of new cases, the positive test rate and local hospitalizations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.