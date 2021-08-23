Signal Theory leasing second floor to McCownGordon Construction, staying in Old Town

Signal Theory will remain on the first floor of their 255 N. Mead office while leasing the second floor to McCownGordon Construction. Courtesy photo

Signal Theory will lease the 12,000-square-foot second floor of its Old Town Square space to McCownGordon Construction.

The local marketing, design and branding agency has occupied the office at 255 N. Mead for 25 years, but last July, Managing Director Lathi de Silva told The Eagle that they planned to vacate the space in favor of a smaller office.

“People want to continue to work from home,” de Silva said at the time. “We’re just kind of impressed with how well work from home has worked.”

Instead of moving out, Signal Theory now plans to downsize to 6,000 square feet on the first floor.

“Our leadership team has been very purposeful in asking our staff what the ‘Return To Work Plan’ should look like,” de Silva said.

She said management conducted “in-depth surveys” and determined that leasing the second floor of their office could provide the flexibility that staff desired.

“Partnering with McCownGordon will enable our space to be efficiently utilized now that more of our team has asked for more flexibility to work remotely,” de Silva said.

Kansas City, Mo.-based McCownGordon opened their Wichita office in 2019 at the former Associated space next to Old Chicago in Old Town.

“Our growing team obviously required more space,” said Mitch Binns, market leader at McCownGordon. “When we learned we could partner with yet another Wichita company while keeping our flagship office in Old Town, we took the opportunity.”

Signal Theory, then Sullivan Higdon & Sink, renovated the 255 N. Mead office space in 2017.

