A new and somewhat unexpected business is coming to Wichita’s Plazzio development

The first east-side Tommy’s Express Car Wash, similar to the one in this photo, is going to open next to Chicken-N-Pickle along Greenwich Road just south of 13th Street next spring. Courtesy photo

The Plazzio development is mostly known for restaurants and a movie theater, but it’s soon going to be home to a car wash, too.

The first east-side Tommy’s Express Car Wash is going to open next to Chicken N Pickle along Greenwich Road just south of 13th Street.

Tommy’s franchisee Milton Wolf is opening the business. He brought the concept to Wichita, first along restaurant row on South Ridge Road between Maple and Kellogg. A second Tommy’s is near 13th and Tyler.

Wolf, a radiologist with practices around the Kansas City and Overland Park areas, previously told Have You Heard? he was genuinely impressed the first time he drove through a Tommy’s, which he said takes less than two minutes. There are vacuums customers can use as well.

Construction on the latest Tommy’s likely will start next week and then be ready by spring.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 2:13 PM.