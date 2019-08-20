Second Tommy’s Express Car Wash also strategically planned for the west side

Wichita’s second Tommy’s Express Car Wash also is planned for the west side. The first is opening next month on South Ridge Road, and the second will open later near 13th and Tyler. Courtesy photo

The same group opening a Tommy’s Express Car Wash along restaurant row on South Ridge Road between Maple and Kellogg plans a second one near 13th and Tyler.

“We like that area and how it’s developing,” says Banks Floodman of Sunflower Development Group, who represents Tommy’s franchisee Milton Wolf.

“We wanted to stay on the west side,” Banks says.

With a new brand just entering the market, he says it makes sense to have two relatively closer together before opening in other parts of town. Banks says it helps get one side of town educated on Tommy’s.

“That can work out well.”

Wolf, a radiologist with practices around the Kansas City and Overland Park areas, previously told Have You Heard? he was genuinely impressed the first time he drove through a Tommy’s, which he said takes less than two minutes. There are vacuums customers can use as well.

Banks says the second Tommy’s will have more room for a longer tunnel to allow more cars to be washed at the same time, and there will be more vacuums as well.

The car wash will be just south of the QuikTrip on the southeast corner of the intersection at Occidental Management’s Tyler Pointe development.

“We just obviously like what Occidental’s doing,” Banks says.

Occidental president Chad Stafford and broker Josh Turner handled the deal along with Adam Clements of Builders Inc.

Construction won’t start immediately. Banks says the first focus is to get the Ridge Road Tommy’s up and running.

There will be a soft opening the week of Sept. 16.

Construction will start within a year at the Tyler Pointe site.

Then, Banks says the group can begin to eye sites in the rest of Wichita and beyond, such as Derby.

“The east side area is really going to be the next focus.”