Curious about the new Gopuff online retailer in Wichita? Here’s more information

A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia-based Gopuff online retailer confirms the service is now available in Wichita from three product fulfillment centers.

No one with the company was available to speak on Wednesday when Have You Heard? first reported on the business.

Nor does the spokeswoman want her name used for the story.

She describes the business as a delivery system for everyday needs, such as some foods and snacks, cleaning supplies, pet products, over-the-counter medication, baby items and products for homes. Most items can be delivered in about 30 minutes for a $1.95 fee.

For $5 a month, customers can get what she calls free delivery along with surprise products.

Though Gopuff delivers alcohol in some states, she said it can’t in Kansas because of state law.

Gopuff sells all its own inventory and has employees who work in its centers and drivers it contracts with for deliveries.

So far, Gopuff has three centers in the Wichita area, including ones near 13th and Broadway and Maple and Maize Road and another in Haysville.

If Gopuff sounds like it should be a smoke shop of some sort, that’s because its founders started the business as a hookah delivery service.

To order from Gopuff, customers can download its app. There is no in-person shopping at the business.

