This business isn’t quite downtown, and it’s not quite a grocery store, but it’s close

The online retailer Gopuff, which sells food and other items often found in convenience stores, is coming to Wichita with a micro-fulfillment center near 13th and Broadway where an Asian market used to be.
It’s not quite downtown, and it’s not quite a grocery store, but there’s a new business coming close to the central part of the city that will deliver food and other convenience store-type items there and beyond.

Gopuff, an online retailer, is moving into the former Asian market just south of the southeast corner of 13th and Broadway.

No one with the Philadelphia-based company was immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon, but Landmark Commercial Real Estate broker Ted Branson confirms the deal. He represented a Garden City investor who sold the 7,000-square-foot building to a Florida investor that regularly purchases buildings for Gopuff.

Branson said he’s not sure if items will be available to purchase at the building “or if it it’s purely online.”

He said he expects it to be a new option for people downtown in addition to others in Wichita since it’s “just the new world we live in with . . . more online shopping.”

According to its website, “Gopuff delivers food & drinks, cleaning supplies, home needs, OTC medication and more in just minutes.”

It stocks 3,000 products in its micro-fulfillment centers.

There is a $1.95 delivery fee.

In some cities, Gopuff is open around the clock. Otherwise, it has late-night hours. It’s not clear what hours may be in Wichita.

Also on its website, Gopuff lists Wichita and Kansas cities that it serves, including Kansas City and Lenexa. It also lists Wichita, and under that listing it includes Delano, Colwich, Clearwater, Goddard and Maize.

Branson isn’t sure of an opening date, but he said, “They’ve been working inside for a month or two, so it shouldn’t be long.”

Carrie Rengers
Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for more than three decades, including almost 20 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.
